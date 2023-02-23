‘I don’t think so, but who knows?’ – James Ryan on a possible future in politics

At every stage of his rugby career, others have seen a leader in James Ryan. He captained his country at senior level for the first time during lockdown in November 2020, and on Saturday, he’ll do so for the seventh time against Italy.

Before the France game, he addressed the squad about his family history during a session that saw former internationals David Irwin, Brian O’Driscoll and broadcaster Craig Doyle talk about the importance of ‘Ireland’s Call’ and rugby’s role on a divided island.

Ryan’s great-grandfather, also James, fought in the Easter Rising and the War of Independence and was a Fianna Fáil minister. His grandfather Eoin was a senator, while his uncle, also Eoin, was a Minister for Sport, Tourism and Recreation and an MEP.

As a rugby player, Ryan is a noted leader and he possesses an interest in history and politics that suggests a crossover further down the line. He doesn’t entirely rule it out, even if it’s not currently on his radar. “No, I think they get far too much abuse,” he said after a long pause. “I don’t think so, but who knows? Maybe.”

Ryan’s presence and history of captaining teams at St Michael’s College and underage for Ireland meant he carried a weight of expectation around his leadership credentials.

He says he’s more ready to captain his country now than in 2020.

“Maybe, I’m a bit better prepared now than I would have been a few years ago,” he said. “I never expected to be named captain as well. It still comes as a surprise to me.

“I’m a bit more experienced now than I was a few years ago, so maybe I am a bit better prepared. And I think being around someone like Johnny (Sexton) and different guys like that, longer now than I would have been, gives you more opportunities to learn.

“So, yeah, I’m feeling good going into it.”

Ryan doesn’t pore over books about leadership but learns by osmosis instead from the coaches around him.

“It’s more that I learn from people I’m surrounded by, like Andy Farrell, Paul O’Connell, Johnny, and you just learn from being in good environments as well, whether in the national team or Leinster,” he said.

“You learn little bits here and there.

“Obviously, Stuart (Lancaster) has been great for learning in terms of leadership and those things as well.

“So maybe just in terms of being in environments full of guys that understand how and what it is to be a leader.”

He will lean on other decision-makers like out-half Ross Byrne and his second-row partner Iain Henderson who will call the lineouts on Saturday.

And, for all that he wants to focus on himself, he accepts that the role does bring some extra responsibilities.

“A little bit more,” he said. “I need to say a few words the Friday and Saturday before the game.

“So, maybe at the tail end of the week, there is a little more to get across. To be honest, it doesn’t change a massive amount and that kind of ties into getting my own game right.

“Make sure I focus on myself and get that part of the game right.”

Ryan found his voice on the week of the France game with an oration that left former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll blown away.

“It was just about the history of the jersey and the Irish rugby team. A little bit about ‘Ireland’s Call’,” he said.

“People seem to give out about it a bit, but they probably don’t understand the bigger picture, the uniqueness of the Irish rugby team, because it’s the only song that recognises the fact that the Irish rugby team makes up the whole island, north and south.

“Then it’s just understanding how sport binds people together and how over the last almost 150 years, the Irish rugby team is one of the only things that has persisted in unity and solidarity on this island.

“It’s understanding the strength of it and the sacrifices that people made to wear the green jersey, and the privilege to wear it.”

Maybe there’s a reason he’s leaving the door open to political life.