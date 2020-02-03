I didn't think I'd be wearing green again, admits Toner following his happy return

Up until last year, Devin Toner largely went about his business with the minimum of fuss. A hugely respected squad member, he wasn't always appreciated by those on the outside.

In the last few months, however, his new-found widespread popularity has seen him front and centre of many debates.

There wasn't much to get excited about at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, but in the 67th minute, the crowd rose as one to give a warm welcome back to the man many of whom felt had been unfairly left out of the World Cup squad.

It was one of the loudest cheers of the night until a minute later, when Toner's first task was to call a lineout to himself, and as he did what he does best in rising highest to claim the ball, an even greater roar reverberated around Dublin 4.

It didn't go unnoticed by the Meath man either, as he relished another chance to represent his country on the main stage.

For a while doubts had swirled around his head and deep down he wondered if, at 33, he might just be better off focusing on Leinster, where the competition for second-row places is as fierce as ever.

Yet, the burning desire to get back and prove a point to those who overlooked him for Japan meant that he was never going to throw in the towel that easily.

"Obviously after the World Cup, I didn't think that I would be wearing green again," Toner admitted, after coming off the bench to help see out the win over Scotland.

"To be able to get the jersey on again is brilliant for me.

"I said it, I have put my hand up for selection as much as I can. If am selected, I am selected. If I'm not, I am happy with how I am playing.

"Thank God, I got selected and came on and got another cap."

That unwavering support he received from those closest to him and the many supporters who rallied behind him meant an awful lot to a player who has taken his fair share of criticism down through the years.

"My personal support network was brilliant, my family was brilliant, my wife was brilliant, to see it all come to fruition in getting back on the pitch was really positive," Toner admitted.

"I obviously spoke to my close family, my wife, my mother, my brother, my sister; we are a close family.

"After about two or three weeks, I realised that I had a job to do back in Leinster, realised that I was the senior guy back in Leinster and I had to prepare for the start of the season. I played a lot of minutes there."

The reception he got when he came onto the pitch will live long in his memory and it's not something he takes for granted either.

"I think I more heard the cheer when I caught the lineout, which was nice," Toner smiled. "I suppose I had to come on when a lineout was happening. I had to throw it to myself, didn't I? That was what was open. It was good.

"There is stuff that I have to look at. I knocked the ball out of Bundee's hands when he was trying to pick it up and I gave away the free-kick for that lineout that got them back at the end. A little bit of execution stuff I'll have to look at.

"Obviously when it (getting dropped) happened, you start doubting yourself and saying, 'Is it me?' To see the support that the country gave me was really good."