‘I couldn’t be prouder to be Irish today’ – Mack Hansen revels in dream debut

Ireland's Mack Hansen makes a break during the Six Nations win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Wizard of Oz Mack Hansen capped a dream debut for Ireland with a man of the match award and declared: “I couldn’t be prouder to be Irish today.”

As his Cork-born mother Diana watched in the middle of the Canberra night, the son of Irish emigration beamed as he and Andy Farrell’s Ireland kickstarted their Grand Slam tilt in irresistible fashion with their ninth win in a row and fifth in succession at home to Wales.

A blistering charge and chip down his left wing within seconds gave him and his side an explosive start and the resultant lineout he won allowed him to deliver an assist for Connacht colleague Bundee Aki’s opening try in the bonus-point win.

“The guys inside made my job easier,” the Canberra-born 23-year-old beamed.

“Forward and backs running great lines and playing very well together. We’ve been working on that in Portugal in our camp so to have it all come together like that it special in front of a packed crowd. It was great to see fans back in.

“It’s honestly been a dream come true. Everyone here has adopted me as their own. And I couldn’t be prouder to be Irish today, yeah.

“I think my family and friends are watching so a shout out to them. I got some special messages throughout the week and it just made this week so special for me. I couldn’t be happier to be honest.”

Captain Jonathan Sexton joked that Hansen, a former ten in his Australian club days, is faster than most of the tens in the squad – “which is a pain in the arse for me!”

“He’s a good guy which is the most important thing, he has bedded in well and the performance speaks for itself,” said Sexton.

“Guys who are so elusive sometimes don’t always shine in training but you can see today, and as he showed with Connacht, he has a game made for international rugby and hopefully he can grow with us.

“We want all the backs to take pressure off the ten, he can play out-half and he can play anywhere. That’s what I asked him and he said he’d play anywhere. “

Coach Andy Farrell was vindicated in his response to James Lowe’s absence by handing Hansen his international debut just six months after lining out in his first match for Connacht.

“You said it was a gamble, not me,” he smiles. “He’s comfortable, isn’t he? He’s nice and calm. He trains like that and plays like that and he was always going to do that.

“We’re not surprised. He has the temperament for handling debuts. He suited how we played in being controlled and calm when making decisions.

“We keep building strength in-depth. We’ve got James Lowe there to come back, you saw what Rob Baloucoune did last night for Ulster. Then there’s Michael Lowry.

“It’s always nice to get a win and the bonus point is an extra bonus in difficult conditions. They were terrible and 10-0 was okay at half-time, it was tough for kicking and lineouts.

“It was never going to be perfect in the conditions and Wales defended well in the breakdown and on their own line. They came here to do a job on us so to get the bonus point win was pleasing. It was perfect in terms of getting guys a run-out.

“There are a lot of things we can work on. We need to dust ourselves down now.

“The next one is the big one, we’re going to Paris and we have an extra day compared to them so hopefully we can bounce into work on Monday.”

Captain Jonathan Sexton missed more place-kicks in the first-half than he did in their entire 2021 championship but was otherwise flawless as his side secured all five points before his departure after the hour mark.

However, the captain refused to get carried away as his side return to the venue where his famous dropped goal in 2018.

And he echoed his coach’s caution as they travel to take on the championship favourites who will also presumably be buoyed by an opening weekend victory at home to Italy on Sunday.

“It’s a great start, what we wanted but we know it will be a very tough task in France. We’ll enjoy tonight and then switch our focus to France,” he said.

“It’s never going to be perfect in your first game like it wasn’t today. We got lots to improve on and we will pick apart the performance like we do all the time.

“However, it’s better to be doing that after a win. Last year we lost the first game and the Grand Slam is gone, the Triple Crown is gone, everything is gone in one game.

“I can’t tell you how demoralising that is, to have n0thing to show for your efforts. So we’re pleased most with the win.

“And you’re up against it trying to win a championship. We’ve everything to play for now and that’s where you want to be in terms of trying to build momentum.

“But we know it is a massive test next week, going to Paris and trying to get a result is incredibly tough and we’ll have to be at our very best to do that. It’s one of the biggest tests in world rugby.

“France and a lot of teams will have confidence from a good November and summer, they will give us a test. But we’ll be confident as well.”

Sexton shrugged off a late charge from Josh Adams in the second-half, for which the Welsh midfielder was carded before his team folded completely.

“It was a bit of a blow but that’s rugby at times and thankfully I was able to play on and we made the yellow card tell with a couple of tries. It was dealt with on the pitch, you have to ask him what his intentions were,” he said.

Remarkably, Ireland had not conceded a penalty until that 49th minute but despondent Wales refused to pick apart whistler Jaco Peyper’s display.

“Collectively we talked about the start we wanted, we needed to match them physically and back that up with discipline,” said head coach Wayne Pivac.

“We weren’t able to do that which was evident by the penalty count. Defending for long periods, making 100 tackles or more in that first-half, it then makes it hard for you when you do get possession. Fatigue sets in and that happens to any side.

“in terms of the breakdown, we have to get our body heights right and work on our intent and I’ve no doubt the boys will work hard on it.

“There was a lot of Assistant Referee checks from one side of the field and we might disagree with a few of them, we thought we were going well in the scrums and those decisions might have gone another way.”

Pivac refused to heap any further blame on Adams’ shoulders, who compounded a difficult shift in his first international start at midfield by spending those ten minutes in the bin.

“He saved us on a number of occasions, it’s easy to talk about out wide but it is what goes on inside. It’s not fair to blame one person, when you look at his performance, he probably did quite well,” he said.

“Seeing it live, the referee thought it was fine and two players collided. It’s one of those things, it’s been picked up and we move on.”

Captain Dan Biggar, who was involved in mostly one-sided animated chat with ref Peyper about the breakdown, conceded that his side’s discipline woes and physical weaknesses utterly undermined his side as their title defence collapsed at the first hurdle.

“You’d have to ask him (ref) that,” he said when pressed as to the discussions which even continued beyond the final whistle.

“Spending so much time without the ball, you can be a little bit off because you have have spent too much time defending. We didn’t get the discipline or physicality right.

“Ireland won too many collisions and that’s what we need to look at before the next game. If you don’t win collisions against Ireland, it’s difficult. We need to work on that.

“We had a couple of half chances in the first-half, it was a frustrating afternoon and we didn’t dominate enough collisions and get enough front-foot ball to have a real chance.

“I didn’t learn a huge amount in terms of captaincy. It was hard work from a tactical point of view. We’re better than that, we know that.

“We just have to get a bit more edge to us in training and not over-think things. It’s physicality and discipline. There aren’t that many problems to fix.”

Few of his compatriots may agree; like a sinking ship, there are Welsh leeks all over the place.