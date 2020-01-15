Garry Ringrose can't wait to get back into a proper Irish training camp - but he doesn't expect the new coaching regime led by Andy Farrell to do a rugby version of re-inventing the wheel.

Garry Ringrose can't wait to get back into a proper Irish training camp - but he doesn't expect the new coaching regime led by Andy Farrell to do a rugby version of re-inventing the wheel.

'I can't wait to get going again' - Garry Ringrose aims to 'right a few wrongs' in Ireland's Six Nations campaign

"Obviously the last time we played for Ireland it ended on a downer, but now it is about learning from that and going forward into the Six Nations," said Ringrose as he was announced as PWC's Ambassador for their sponsorship of Ireland's Under-20 team.

Ireland's ace centre said the one day camp that Farrell organised before Christmas went well.

"We were out in Abbotstown, at the new IRFU set-up out there, which was a change.

"And we talked about a few things that had happened in Japan and that we wanted to do going forward. But it was only a one-day camp, so we were limited to time to start changing things.

"We talked with (attack coach) Mike Catt about a few things. And we even went out to raise funds for homeless people, so it was all a bit different.

"But now we are focusing on the Six Nations, a new competition, a new start, and a chance to right a few of the wrongs of Japan. Personally I can't wait to get going again with Ireland."

Before that Ringrose has to finish off Leinster's Champions Cup group with a game against Benetton in Italy on Saturday, where the No 1 seeds will attempt to show that European success is a real target for the province.

Online Editors