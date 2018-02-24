'I apologise to Joe if I upset him a couple of years ago' - Gatland responds to Schmidt's pre-match comments

A Jacob Stockdale interception try sealed a 37-27 victory for Joe Schmidt 's men, and speaking after the game, Gatland said that the Irish team 'moved the ball brilliantly' throughout the contest.

In the build-up to the game, Schmidt aired his frustrations about comments from an international coach - thought to be Gatland - that were critical of Ireland's style of play.

After the game, the Wales boss apologised 'if he upset Joe a couple of years ago'.