Sport Six Nations

Saturday 24 February 2018

'I apologise to Joe if I upset him a couple of years ago' - Gatland responds to Schmidt's pre-match comments

24 February 2018; Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, left, and Wales head coach Warren Gatland prior to the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
24 February 2018; Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, left, and Wales head coach Warren Gatland prior to the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Warren Gatland admitted Ireland were 'outstanding' as they secured a bonus point win over his Wales team in the Six Nations this afternoon.

A Jacob Stockdale interception try sealed a 37-27 victory for Joe Schmidt's men, and speaking after the game, Gatland said that the Irish team 'moved the ball brilliantly' throughout the contest.

In the build-up to the game, Schmidt aired his frustrations about comments from an international coach - thought to be Gatland - that were critical of Ireland's style of play.

After the game, the Wales boss apologised 'if he upset Joe a couple of years ago'.

"I thought they were outstanding," Gatland said.

"I apologise to Joe if I upset him a couple of years ago, being critical of the way they play. I thought they moved the ball brilliantly well. They were so exciting the way that they played today.

"Credit to Joe and the team and the attacking stuff. They are definitely going in the right direction."

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport