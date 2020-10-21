| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hugo Keenan's arrival at this level is timely as Andy Farrell needed someone new to grab what's going

Brendan Fanning

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Two seasons ago there was what sometimes in this trade is referred to as a 'tug of love' between two coaches over a player.

It didn't get a lot of airplay at the time because, of the three involved, only Leo Cullen was high profile. Even at that there wasn't too much tugging. Cullen said: 'No, we're having him.' Or words to that effect. That was pretty much that.

The player in question was Hugo Keenan. He was in the Leinster Academy, and below the radar of the swathe of casual rugby fans who make up the numbers. The coach was the man who looks after Ireland Sevens, Anthony Eddy. Again, not exactly a household name.

Related Content