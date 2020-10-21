Hugo Keenan's arrival at this level is timely as Andy Farrell needed someone new to grab what's going

Two seasons ago there was what sometimes in this trade is referred to as a 'tug of love' between two coaches over a player.

It didn't get a lot of airplay at the time because, of the three involved, only Leo Cullen was high profile. Even at that there wasn't too much tugging. Cullen said: 'No, we're having him.' Or words to that effect. That was pretty much that.

The player in question was Hugo Keenan. He was in the Leinster Academy, and below the radar of the swathe of casual rugby fans who make up the numbers. The coach was the man who looks after Ireland Sevens, Anthony Eddy. Again, not exactly a household name.

The interesting bit was that Cullen was not shorthanded at the time. Keenan had a way to travel yet. Still, it was clear to those who worked with him that he had a lot of good things going on.

For example his error count is so low Joe Schmidt would have been parked outside his gaff, offering him lifts to training, had their planets been aligned. So, park the Sevens son and focus on the bigger picture.

For that pleasing vista to present itself so soon is not unrelated to the absence of the injured Jordan Larmour. The issue for Andy Farrell of who to play at full-back ceased to be an issue. Stockdale has all the tools for the job, but has yet to bring them all at the same time to a top class game.

We suspect Keenan may have them as well. And at full back as much on the wing. So his arrival at this level is timely, for Farrell needs someone new to put a hand up and grab what's going.

There is precious little of that in this squad. Is there anyone on the bench who comes across as the type of player who, in a year’s time, will be an automatic pick, getting rave reviews?

Maybe Dave Heffernan. This is his first call since making his debut in New Jersey three years ago, on the tour of the US and Japan.

There was a sense of relief for him about that one. He had targeted that tour from the start of season 2016/17.

Given it coincided with a Lions tour there were fewer bodies to shoulder out of the way. He was the bronze medal boy on the podium for that trip, behind Niall Scannell and James Tracy.

It didn’t look like a new dawn for Kelleher, and a three year gap would confirm that. But he’s a solid, abrasive lump, a very hard worker who is in fine form for Connacht. If it turns out that sitting regularly around this table develops his game then that would be a bonus.

Otherwise the bench is a mix of solid and senior citizens. Yes, the uncapped Jamison Gibson Park is a fine technician and will pick up the tempo on Saturday – potentially useful if Italy need to be extended to concede points – but he doesn’t offer anything radically different to the crop of nines around the country – a homogenous lot in need of variety.

Ed Byrne has done brilliantly to get to this level. His story is a textbook case of mind over matter, refusing to accept that injury had to be something he couldn’t shift out of the road. That doesn’t translate late into pulling up trees in Test rugby however.

That's what Andy Farrell needs. The hangover from Leinster’s mauling by Saracens in Europe last month is best cleared by the prospect of a few new faces with game-changing potential.

If the coach couldn’t find them when naming his squad to cover the last two of these Six Nations games then he was hardly going to magic them up this week.

So he will have to be satisfied with getting more game time into the group he has, and hoping they can deliver something in the absence of the likes of Larmour, Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird, all of whom would have been in the mix.

The interesting bit will come when Henderson, James Ryan, Baird and Tadhg Beirne are all available at the same time.

For Saturday we’ll see Beirne packing down behind Cian Healy. If he was behind the same player but at blindside flanker rather than loose head lock he’d be best able to impact the game. The impact that would have across the back row is something that already must be filling Farrell’s head.

In which case, where does he put CJ Stander to get the most of his physicality without getting bogged down in a game of grunt? Midfield is healthy at the minute but back row remains the only unit on the field where Ireland can afford to take a few hits without suffering irreparable damage.

We look forward to how the coach comes up with answers to those selection questions. In the meantime he could do with some unexpected inspiration. And a runaway win.