| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hugo Keenan ‘a lot more comfortable’ with set-up as he looks to strengthen place in team 

Ireland full-back relishing his first game in the home of Welsh rugby

Hugo Keenan of Leinster (right) is ready to prove worth on international stage. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Hugo Keenan of Leinster (right) is ready to prove worth on international stage. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Hugo Keenan of Leinster (right) is ready to prove worth on international stage. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Hugo Keenan of Leinster (right) is ready to prove worth on international stage. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

The last time Hugo Keenan was at the Principality Stadium, he watched Ireland’s World Cup dream go up in smoke thanks to a scintillating Argentinian performance.

Sitting in the same stand the night before, Keenan saw the All Blacks put on a masterclass to crush France, and while he looked around at the heaving crowd under the closed roof, the then 19-year old dreamed of one day getting the chance to experience what is usually one of the most special match days in rugby.

Keenan will return to the famous arena tomorrow for the first time since 2015, as the Ireland full-back gets set to play his first game at the home of Welsh rugby, only it won’t be anything like he had imagined.

Most Watched

Privacy