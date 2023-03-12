| 12.2°C Dublin

How well Ireland cope with sick bay this week will be a trial run for the World Cup

Brendan Fanning

Ireland's Garry Ringrose gives a thumbs-up as he is taken from the pitch on the medical buggy during the Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

There is a deep unease that ripples through a coaching group when it becomes clear the Freaky Fairy has arrived on the scene, and is not bringing any magic.

You lose one player after the game has even settled – the tournament’s leading No 8, as it happens – and put it down to bad luck.

