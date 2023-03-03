| 5.8°C Dublin

How Scotland and Ireland are bolstering their talent pools by casting nets across the world

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Mack Hansen dives over the line to score Ireland's fifth try of their trip to Rome last week. The Australian-born star has been a key recruit for Ireland. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Mack Hansen dives over the line to score Ireland's fifth try of their trip to Rome last week. The Australian-born star has been a key recruit for Ireland. Photo: Sportsfile

IT’s a local derby with an international feel. Ireland versus Scotland, the clash of Celtic cousins who have scoured the world to help make their Test teams as strong as possible.

To some, it’s a healthy reflection of a more integrated global world; to others, it’s an indictment of the modern game that has seen richer nations make their financial muscle count.

