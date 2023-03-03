IT’s a local derby with an international feel. Ireland versus Scotland, the clash of Celtic cousins who have scoured the world to help make their Test teams as strong as possible.

To some, it’s a healthy reflection of a more integrated global world; to others, it’s an indictment of the modern game that has seen richer nations make their financial muscle count.

Many don’t give it a second thought, but for the unions in question it’s a result of years of dedicated strategy, a calculated move to box clever.

They know they might get some slack for making the rules play in their favour but that criticism is far more palatable than being left behind on the international stage.

World Rugby has changed its eligibility rules to counter threats to the integrity of the international game, but both unions have adapted quickly.

There are four ways for a player to play for a given country. The first is they are born there, while if they have a parent or a grandparent from that country they are also eligible.

Other than that, they must have lived in that country for 60 consecutive months, which equates to five years. That was raised from three in December 2020. The other is that they have completed 10 years of cumulative residence in a country before playing.

No one has worked harder to make the regulations work in their favour than the Scots, just 51pc of their 39-man squad is made up by home-grown players. ​

Two of their players, Jack Dempsey and Ruaridh McConnochie, played at the last World Cup for other nations.

They qualify by dint of a further tweak to World Rugby’s rules that allows a player who has already represented one country to switch allegiances to another after a three-year cooling-off period – provided they qualify. That rule was primarily designed to assist second-tier nations like Samoa, Fiji and Tonga but the Scots moved quickly to use it to their advantage. Former Ireland international John Cooney could yet follow suit.

Ireland’s men have yet to capitalise but in 2022 Ireland capped two former England Women’s internationals, while their sevens squad features Liam McNamara who previously played for Australia.

No doubt the IRFU’s IQ (Irish-qualified) programme is keeping tabs on any options out there, but for now the squad is 82pc drawn from home-grown players, with 9pc drawn from the diaspora and another 9pc qualified on residency.

The overseas contingent are an important part of Andy Farrell’s set-up and the head coach has had no hesitation in playing as many as five of them in one go –which invited mocking jibes from Eddie Jones, who described Ireland as akin to the ‘United Nations’ in 2020.

Ireland were early adopters to World Rugby’s three-year residency rule and Richardt Strauss was the first of 11 players who wore the green jersey having been recruited by the provinces with the carrot of international rugby as part of the deal.

The Scots were equally active in that market, while Wales, Italy, England, France, New Zealand and Australia got on board to varying degrees.

Had things worked out differently, Bundee Aki could be lining up for the home team at Murrayfield.

Glasgow were one of three suitors for the New Zealander, who also qualifies for Samoa through his parents, in 2014 but he opted to join Connacht.

If things go his way with injury this year he’ll join CJ Stander in winning 50 caps, which is an incredible achievement considering their path to the jersey.

The duo linked up for one of Irish rugby’s most memorable moments of the last decade, with Aki laying on the pass for Stander’s try at Twickenham on the day Ireland claimed the 2018 Grand Slam.

The Scots had a couple of magic moments that were made in South Africa this season, with their powerhouse winger Duhan van der Merwe securing a brilliant brace at headquarters to claim the Calcutta Cup.

Van der Merwe is a former Junior Springbok who moved to Montpellier in France in 2016 before switching to Edinburgh the following season. The move worked out so well that he played against his native country for the Lions in 2021. His performance in Twickenham as part of a 23 that featured nine players with dual nationality raised eyebrows in England, but the Scots took the win and moved on.

Where it gets tricky is in cases like Munster’s former USA U-20 prop Roman Salanoa who is currently part of Ireland’s wider squad.

When he was called up, writer Bryan Ray –who covers North American rugby – pondered: “How should we feel about this? Do we celebrate a young American player seemingly on the verge of being capped by a Tier 1 country? Or is this a clear case of poaching by the IRFU? Salanoa is Hawaiian and played for USA U-20, not a case like (Jeremy) Loughman or (Joe) McCarthy (who were born in the USA but grew up in Ireland).”

The IRFU could easily point to the number of Irish players who have represented the Eagles in the last decade, including AJ MacGinty who qualified on residency. Signed just before the residency period was increased from three to five years, Salanoa and his South African Munster colleague Keynan Knox are likely to be the last players to qualify on residency for some time.

Once they lost that battle, the SRU and IRFU switched focus to their large diasporas.

Every country keeps tabs on those who qualify through their parentage, every player and their agent knows when they have another option on the table. It’s particularly important when so many countries, including Ireland, have imposed restrictions on the number of non-qualified players who can be signed by their professional teams.

On the 2018 tour of Australia, the IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora held a series of meetings with players and agents from rugby union and league, working off a large database of Irish-qualified locals.

Using the ‘granny rule’ is nothing new to Irish sport, but by setting up the IQ-Rugby programme under Joe Lydon and Kevin Maggs, the IRFU have looked to become better at harvesting the diaspora for talented players like current squad members Rob Herring, Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and Kieran Treadwell.

Sione Tuipulotu is another star of this Scotland team and his experience shows the active role head coach Gregor Townsend takes in deepening the depth pool. An Australian U-20 international with Tongan, Italian and Scottish heritage whose brother is being mapped as a future Wallaby, he was recently challenged by former England international Andy Goode about the role of overseas players in the Scottish squad.

“After two years (in Japan) there the choice was to go back to Australia or come to Scotland,” he told ‘The Rugby Pod’. “Gregor reached out, said they were very interested and saw a pathway for me to play for Scotland. That’s what made it all seem real.

“Before I spoke to him, my decision would have been to go home and play for the Wallabies . . . it was probably the best decision of my life.”

Speak to the Munster man in the Scotland ranks, Ben Healy, and he’d tell a similar tale of Townsend being direct in his interest.

“The best players that are available to you whether they have come through your own systems, got Scottish qualification outside of the country or whether they became qualified on residency – that’s our criteria of selection,” Townsend said.

For Tuipulotu, it’s a simple equation.

“I know I didn’t grow up here. You only have to listen to me for 10 seconds to know that I didn’t,” he said.

“But for me personally it’s not about what anybody on the outside thinks about whether I’m Scottish or not, it’s about representing my Grandma.”

Next Sunday, nobody will bat an eyelid for 80 minutes as two of the best teams in the game go toe-to-toe in an intensely physical game of representative rugby.

The phrase ‘representative’ may be doing some heavy lifting but each of the individual players has earned the right to be there regardless of where they were born. And the unions will look on confident that they did the right thing by extracting all they could from the rules they were asked to play by.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​