How Ross Byrne can replace Johnny Sexton and be the perfect 10 for Ireland

As the clock ticked towards the 76th minute with Ireland and Australia locked at 10 points apiece, Ross Byrne took one last look up before arrowing a beautifully struck kick straight between the posts from a difficult angle on the right-hand side of the Aviva Stadium pitch.

Ten years earlier, Byrne stood over another important late shot at goal, only on that occasion, it was 17 minutes after the clock was in the red, in the slightly less glamorous surrounds of Maynooth.

The ball found the same target, however, as Byrne’s dramatic penalty ensured St Michael’s avoided a major shock by snatching a last-gasp 16-16 draw against Cistercian Roscrea. Less than seven weeks later, Michael’s won their second Senior Cup, having seen off Roscrea in the replay, with Byrne again central to their final victory over Clongowes.

Those who can recall the composure and sheer nerve Byrne showed that day in Maynooth were in no doubt that he would repeat the trick against the Wallabies last November, capping a whirlwind week when he was a late call-up, firstly to the squad, then to the bench.

“He has a very sound sporting temperament,” says UCD director of rugby Bobby Byrne, who coached Ross. “He’s very calm. When he came on to take the kick against Australia, I was fairly sure he had a good chance of kicking it.”

Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath, a fellow Michael’s man, knows Byrne better than most and agrees with Bobby.

“I knew he was going to get it. Just the confidence to go for it, (so) it was never in doubt. I’ve captained (Leinster) when Ross is there, and when he points to the posts, you just let him at it.”

Kelvin Leahy is a business teacher at St Michael’s, and back in 2012, he was head coach of the senior team that went all the way after Byrne spared their blushes against Roscrea.

“I had worked with Ross’ dad Pat and he coached me when I first came to Dublin in Wanderers,” Leahy, a Limerick native who won the Munster Senior Cup with Crescent in 1983 and was capped by Ireland on a 1992 tour to New Zealand, says of Byrne.

“So, I would have known Ross and kept an eye on him as he went through school. He’s a remarkable young man. He was only in fifth year at that stage. The fixture always frightened the life out of me because, having played schools rugby in Munster, I knew the lads would be coming up from Roscrea, delighted to be taking on Michael’s.

“It was a blustery old day and they were 16-13 up. They would say a different story, but my memory was that there were an awful lot of injuries, so there was a lot of injury-time.

“We struggled to get into the game, just couldn’t get any momentum going. We got a penalty 17 minutes into injury-time and it wasn’t the easiest of penalties. But the big issue was that it was probably the last kick of the game, so it goes back to the pressure and Ross’ ability to compartmentalise it and just go through his routine.

“Even as a youngster, we just knew when he was in that situation, there was no better fella to do it. He kicked it and we drew. We played even worse the next day but scrambled through, but then went on to win the Cup a few games later.”

Like Bobby Byrne and McGrath, Leahy had full faith in Ross as he lined up the kick to beat Australia.

“He’s just got a fantastic way about him,” he maintains. “It’s almost too casual to say he doesn’t feel the pressure. Of course, he feels the pressure. But he’s just an exceptional man with an ability to deal with it.”

That moment has proved to be a major turning point in Byrne’s career and Ireland’s out-half pecking order.

Of his 16 caps to date, Byrne has yet to start a Six Nations game, which makes tomorrow’s clash in Rome all the more significant as he wears the No 10 jersey.

At 27, Byrne’s moment has arrived, and while it looked like his World Cup dream was dead, it is now very much alive. However, there is still pressure on him to deliver, with Munster duo Jack Crowley and Joey Carbery breathing down his neck.

“I’ve coached him now for seven years and he knows what I’m going to say before I even say it,” Stuart Lancaster recently told us in what was a ringing endorsement of Byrne.

“We know each other that well. There are times when I’m thinking things in the box, he’s doing them on the field at the same time I’m thinking it.

“We’d be very aligned in terms of how we see the game. He’s learnt a huge amount from Johnny (Sexton), he’s had a great role model to follow.”

Sexton’s influence has been crucial, and while he may also have blocked Byrne’s path, the Leinster and Ireland captain doesn’t play as many club games as he used to, which has left plenty of game-time for Byrne.

Bobby Byrne recognised that strong game management as soon as he enrolled at and played with UCD.

“He had a really excellent understanding of the game and had a lot of confidence in his own ability to call the shots and, basically, to run the show,” he recalls.

“Even from a very young age in UCD, he would have been a player that the rest of the lads really respected and looked up to. He has always been a guy who has been an excellent decision-maker and a leader on the pitch. I think even to this day, in the Leinster set-up, the players really look up to him as a guy who has a really strong understanding of the game.

​“He’s able to keep his nerve. He has a very nice way about him, but he’s got a lot of self-belief. He’s always had a very good temperament from a very young age.”

That temperament is also something Leahy remembers during his time in St Michael’s: “He was very quiet, a real deep thinker. His dad Pat is the same, a very solid person. Very disciplined.

“When you’re disciplined, you’ve got a good work ethic, and when you’ve got a good work ethic, you put in the 10,000 hours that will mean you’ll get kicks like that.”

As with many young stars who pass through UCD, Bobby Byrne only had Ross for a short period before Leinster called on him. Yet, when he did play in the All-Ireland League, his talent was there for all to see. “Ross played a fair bit for us, particularly in 2015 when we got to the play-offs. We were narrowly beaten by Clontarf, who Joey Carbery was playing for,” Bobby Byrne adds.

“At that level, it was very obvious that he was going on to bigger things.

“It’s fantastic to see him back in the Ireland mix again because he has obviously had a lot of frustration in recent years by not picking up as many caps as he would have expected to. I’ve got no doubt that from here on in, he’s going to pick up a few more now.”