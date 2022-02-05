How Paul O'Connell's need for speed helped revolutionise Ireland

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary since Paul O’Connell’s first game as part of the Ireland coaching staff, and the impact he has cannot be overstated.

When we think back to Andy Farrell’s tricky maiden season at the helm, there were plenty of teething problems, many of which were brought about by the pandemic.

It was difficult to discern what style of play Ireland were after, as a stodgy attack and faltering set-piece stunted much of the momentum, and left many question marks hanging over the direction the team was heading in under Farrell. The lineout in particular was a mess, with the shambles that unfolded at Twickenham in November 2020 the final straw that meant something had to change leading into the following Six Nations.

To Farrell’s credit, he didn’t hang around, and while it always seemed crazy that Simon Easterby had been tasked with looking after the forwards, as well as taking on the defence coach role, it shouldn’t have taken so long for an extra body to be added to the backroom team. Perhaps Farrell’s hands were tied in terms of hiring the man he always wanted to come on board because when he took over as Ireland boss from Joe Schmidt. Paul O’Connell had already dipped his toe into the coaching world and felt it wasn’t for him.

His difficult experience at Stade Francais could have turned him off coaching for good, yet Farrell managed to turn his head by offering O’Connell the Ireland forwards coach gig. It has since proved to be a masterstroke because not only has O’Connell made drastic improvements to the lineout, but crucially, he has also played a key role in speeding up the tempo of Ireland’s play.

* * * *

As a player, O’Connell was renowned for his attention to detail. In his mind, the smallest change could have the biggest impact.

He always demanded high standards from those around him, yet it was never anything less than he expected of himself. O’Connell’s leadership, be that as Young Munster, Munster, Ireland or Lions captain, was such that team-mates always knew where they stood with the Limerick man, and for that he commanded respect in every dressing room.

That aura has carried over into his coaching, especially for the younger players, who are getting a chance to work with a man whom they grew up idolising. It also means that when O’Connell is addressing the squad, either on the training pitch or in team meetings, everyone is fixated on his every word, such is the clarity and enthusiasm with which he speaks.

Players have genuinely been blown away by the little things O’Connell picks out in their game, more times than not, things they weren’t even aware of. That can mean a lifter taking a half a step backwards or forwards in a lineout, or a player shifting his focus in order to arrive quicker at the breakdown.

It all comes back to his mantra as a player – small tweaks can have big impacts.

* * * *

Even to the casual observer, O’Connell’s fingerprints are all over Ireland’s once stuttering lineout.

It is certainly still an area of growth, not least as Rónan Kelleher has had his issues out of touch, but while Rob Herring offered solidity as a thrower, Leinster’s up and coming duo – Kelleher and Dan Sheehan – are very much the present, as well as the future.

O’Connell began by simplifying the set-piece before he shored it up and then began adding different layers to it. Ireland’s preferred setup in last year’s Six Nations was a six-man lineout, which accounted for 41.2% of their 52 throws. Having a six-man setup offers two jumping threats, which naturally enough, keeps the opposition guessing.

Ireland played one less game (nine) in 2020 due to Covid bringing the sport to a halt mid-way through the season, and despite their lineout struggles, they still operated off an impressive 90.27% success rate on their own ball. That figure, with an extra game included, rose to 92.44% last year when O’Connell was in situ.

As forwards began to get comfortable with what was being asked, attack coach Mike Catt was able to work in tandem with O’Connell to build more strike moves off the lineout.

That was best summed up by Keith Earls’ stunning try in the win over England in last year’s Six Nations, when Herring’s perfect throw over-the-top arrowed into Jack Conan’s grasp, and from there, the No 8 brilliantly offloaded the ball into the path of the on-rushing Earls, whose pace and footwork did the rest.

Even the backs are enthralled by O’Connell’s intricate detail around the lineout, as Robbie Henshaw explains: “Obviously the lineout is one massive area that he has completely inspired. He’s obsessed with it and that inspires guys to try and be that obsessed with the lineout too.”

Iain Henderson is Ireland’s main lineout caller, but O’Connell has really pushed James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne in that regard. Both locks have stepped up and will have to do so again against Wales today in Henderson’s absence.

For all that retaining your own ball is crucial, so too is stealing the opposition lineout. Ireland have also improved in that area, as last year’s 18 steals in 10 games suggests.

Ryan has really come to the fore as a major threat to the opposition lineout, as he continues to sponge as much information as possible from O’Connell, who was an expert in that same field.

* * * *

Measuring O’Connell’s impact on Ireland’s work around the breakdown and ruck is not as straightforward as the lineout, but having dug a little deeper, the stats speak for themselves.

We spoke to several people in the Ireland setup about what exactly it is that O’Connell has done to speed up Ireland’s ruck ball, and the one word that was mentioned by everyone was ‘accountability’.

That really shouldn’t come as a surprise given everything we know about O’Connell, yet it was worth delving into what that means when it comes to quickening the tempo of Ireland’s play.

Schmidt was fixated by the ruck and intricate details surrounding it, and although O’Connell is very much cut from the same cloth, he has made subtle tweaks to how the Kiwi operated when he was in charge.

Whereas under Schmidt, certain players had defined roles in terms of when to arrive at the breakdown and clear out a ruck, O’Connell has narrowed the focus.

We’ll let Henshaw explain what we mean by that: “It’s all about being early to the breakdown and having the ball on a plate for nines. That speed of ball is what we want to get to in how we want to play off quick ball.

“It all starts in the contact, the carry and then two or three guys arriving to the breakdown and absolutely cleaning it out – making sure that the ball is ready for us to play.

“He is always challenging us to have a quick breakdown. He times us and he gives us stats on our efficiency at the breakdown and how well we’ve done.

“It’s great, he holds us accountable to it. Every individual has to do it, it’s the closest man in, it doesn’t matter what number is on your back, you go and you clean it, and that’s the way it is.”

The knock-on effect has been huge. Players are arriving at the breakdown at a ferocious pace and rather than obsessing over what their predetermined role is, as Henshaw’s fascinating insight told us, it doesn’t matter what number is on your back – you hit early and you hit hard. Ireland ranked first for rucks won in last year’s Six Nations, which shows their efficiency as well as their accuracy.

Part of the fresh approach, however, is to reduce the amount of rucks. That can be achieved by keeping the ball alive, and Ireland certainly began doing that in the second half of last year through an offloading game that didn’t see all that often under the previous regime.

“He’s got a passion for it, he’s on it. He’s obsessed with it, like his lineout,” Farrell says of O’Connell’s impact on the breakdown.

“When somebody has a passion for that, they tend to get their point across pretty well. He knows his standards and everyone knows where they are.”

The most telling indication of O’Connell’s key role in Ireland moving in a new, more expansive direction came when we analysed the speed of ruck ball in 2020 compared to last year when the 42-year-old became part of the setup.

In 2020, without O’Connell, Ireland’s average ruck speed was 3.18 seconds. Last year, with the 108-times capped former lock on board, it had reduced to 2.87 seconds. That is a significant drop and one that has also been enhanced by Jamison Gibson-Park providing excellent, snappy service on the back of the breakdown work done by his team-mates.

The scrum-half can then set the attack in motion, with Catt’s 1-3-2-2 shape offering the out-half, usually Johnny Sexton, several genuine options, be that off the pod of three forwards or either of the two-man pods outside of the trio.

In Ireland’s 10 games last year, their ruck ball only averaged above three seconds on two occasions – against Scotland (3.42) when they weren’t at their best but still won late on, and in the memorable victory over New Zealand (3.15), who are masters at the dark arts involved in slowing down opposition ball. Compare that to 2020, when Ireland regularly averaged above three seconds, you begin to get a better understanding of just how important quick ruck ball is to how Farrell wants his Ireland team to play.

“It’s huge,” the Ireland boss says.

“There’s so many things that have to come together to get quick ball. It isn’t just about rucking, it’s about being in position early, looking at the opposition, what you’ve got, what they’ve got, good running lines, good tempo, good skillset etc.

“All of that comes into mix and then I suppose the icing on the cake is the breakdown and being accurate as far as that is concerned.”

* * * *

In O’Connell, Ireland have a forwards coach who is just as deeply passionate about the breakdown, as he is the lineout.

And Farrell is already reaping the rewards of enticing him back into a job that not that long ago, he wasn’t sure was for him.

Rugby, as a sport, will continue to move with the latest trends and right now, it’s all about playing the game at a high tempo.

Never before has there been a greater need for speed, and with O’Connell driving that change, it is no surprise Ireland are moving in the right direction again.