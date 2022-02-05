| 3°C Dublin

How Paul O'Connell's need for speed helped revolutionise Ireland

How the former Munster captain has reimagined the lineout and breakdown for Andy Farrell’s men to create platform for a high-tempo gameplan

Ryan Baird, right, with forwards coach Paul O'Connell during the Ireland captain's run at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary since Paul O’Connell’s first game as part of the Ireland coaching staff, and the impact he has cannot be overstated.

When we think back to Andy Farrell’s tricky maiden season at the helm, there were plenty of teething problems, many of which were brought about by the pandemic.

