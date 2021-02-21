| 8°C Dublin

How Iain Henderson became a calming influence in turbulent times

So much has changed for Iain Henderson since he sat on the bench in Rome in 2013 watching it all go wrong for Ireland

Iain Henderson. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

The two incarnations of Iain Henderson, the rugby player. First there is the young fella on the bench for his fifth Test, against Italy in Rome, in 2013. This is Declan Kidney’s Colosseum, and the locals are getting full value from the slaughter. Italy have never beaten Ireland in the Six Nations but that’s about to change. It’s carnage in the first half; darkly comic in the second.

Three backs go off injured in the first 40 minutes. By the end another three players are sent to the bin. Henderson is watching this unfold from the bench and concluding that his fifth cap is guaranteed, the only question is where he’ll be applying the sticking plaster: as a forward, a back, maybe a bit of both?

“I was looking down and thinking this game is not going to play out (the way expected) and wondering what’s going to happen here? Being very young and inexperienced for me at that time in my career the way I played rugby then it was just: go on and try and make an impact. Try and ensure I can add something or can add it in the style of rugby I was playing then.”

