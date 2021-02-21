How Iain Henderson became a calming influence in turbulent times

The two incarnations of Iain Henderson, the rugby player. First there is the young fella on the bench for his fifth Test, against Italy in Rome, in 2013. This is Declan Kidney’s Colosseum, and the locals are getting full value from the slaughter. Italy have never beaten Ireland in the Six Nations but that’s about to change. It’s carnage in the first half; darkly comic in the second.

Three backs go off injured in the first 40 minutes. By the end another three players are sent to the bin. Henderson is watching this unfold from the bench and concluding that his fifth cap is guaranteed, the only question is where he’ll be applying the sticking plaster: as a forward, a back, maybe a bit of both?

“I was looking down and thinking this game is not going to play out (the way expected) and wondering what’s going to happen here? Being very young and inexperienced for me at that time in my career the way I played rugby then it was just: go on and try and make an impact. Try and ensure I can add something or can add it in the style of rugby I was playing then.”

That’s a nice way of saying: go like the clappers until he drops. That’s how Henderson was. A highly intelligent young man who didn’t dwell too long on the fine print of Test rugby. Just go out and play.

For the second incarnation he is the captain. Again, the team are struggling. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge by this point. In full spate it brought him on two Lions tours, and two World Cups with Ireland. When Joe Schmidt succeeded Kidney he was driven to distraction by Henderson’s laid-back nature — especially when it came to being where he was supposed to be at the appointed time, wide-eyed, prepped and ready to go. Now Andy Farrell can turn to his stand-in captain knowing he will set the near perfect example. Especially when things are not flowing smoothly.

“Well, before the game (against France) I spoke to the players and said: There’s a very firm reason why everyone who’s in the squad, whether in the match day 23 or the wider squad, why they are there,” Henderson says. “They are there because they’re very good at doing something within the game of rugby. And I think when you’re stressed, or you’re under pressure, go back to what you know you can do really well. Don’t try and stray too far from what you can do exceptionally well.

“A lot of the time when you look at teams they’re under-performing, their basics — the things that players can do really well — aren’t there, or aren’t being executed perfectly, which is what essentially almost every international rugby player can do. So when things aren’t going 100 per cent trying just to bring everyone back down to realise that the bigger things you’d be worrying about aren’t the things you might need to worry about. Trying to reduce everyone’s anxiety levels. I would try to be more of a calming influence rather than getting people riled up.”

It wouldn’t be his style. Moreover he’s seen this kind of thing before. Two years ago, coincidentally in the week leading to the Championship game against Italy, Henderson appeared back into the squad after a break, and was struck by the edginess around him. To fetch up after a stellar 2018 and lose the Six Nations opener to England in a World Cup year had burst Ireland’s bubble. Henderson learned a bit from the way people behaved under pressure, trying to make the connection between the way they trained and the way they played at the weekend. It stayed with him. So when he fished it out of his memory bank in preparing for France he was on solid ground.

“One of my friends asked me if I enjoyed it (captaining Ireland) and I said that I absolutely loved it,” he says. “It wasn’t the result I would have wanted but I would do it again in a heartbeat. I absolutely loved doing it and to answer that question I would love to do it again and I would love to have the opportunity to do it again.”

Henderson is 29 today. It’s unlikely he’ll get a look-in at home with the kids clambering for attention. Still, he could mark the day by reflecting on his own journey. For example, when Paul O’Connell’s career was ruptured in the 2015 World Cup, against France, it was Henderson who came on, almost unnoticed. Has Ireland’s new forwards coach commented on the progress of his replacement since then?

“He hasn’t remarked on it — maybe not directly.” Henderson says. “He’s complimented me on certain things I’ve done, whether it be in training or in games. From where I was then to what I’ve become now.

“I obviously became a lot more mature — that comes with age. I was 21 when we played in that last Italy game (in 2013), and I was relatively immature as a rugby player, probably a relatively immature person and carefree in rugby. Probably the consequences of games — in fact, it definitely didn’t mean as much to me as it does now.

“The work that I was putting into games, it was a lot less detailed. It was more of a hobby than something I really wanted to nail down and that’s something that probably comes with time and experience when you understand the amount of effort you put into something, you then become a bit more concerned or you freak out a wee bit more about the outcome not being what you want it to be.

“I think having that level head, being able to distinguish myself between those two different people, it hasn’t been an overnight change, it has been a process I’ve been on probably for a good number of years and I’d say we’re probably still on it.

“It’s been an interesting journey but where Paul left off in 2015, I think back to playing in those games and the way he prepped for them, at the time I was doing in my head the best preparation I could do for games. Thinking back now, even looking back on how the team as a whole prepares, we potentially could have been doing other things better. We were 100 per cent trying to win but potentially we could do things differently.”

Henderson doesn’t say how relieved he is to be considering all this as an active player, rather than a retired one. Apart from a shiner and a little monorail of stitches over his right eye, he is in fine fettle. The circumstances around that injury are instructive. Having whacked heads with Cian Healy last weekend in a horrible collision, the pair of them were hustled off for repairs. It was a twin track operation in the medical room, which had three of its cubicles occupied at the time: Henderson, Healy and a French player. The Irish pair had to undergo the HIA process, heavily fatigued and blowing hard, while getting stitched. That’s a sensory assault.

“We’re used to dealing with situations in relatively high-pressure environments, so that was ok,” he says. Fair enough. And now, with his head clear, what’s the target for Rome on Saturday?

“I suppose . . . a five-point win. Honestly. We have to win. Winning is our goal. We’re going to go over there to look to win, be it by three points, by 10 points — it doesn’t matter how many points . . . we have to win. As I said at the weekend, our backs are up against the wall. We’ve two out of two losses. We have to go in with a mindset of winning this game. Similarly, one of our coaches raised a point earlier on in a meeting, we can’t be afraid of losing. We can’t play within ourselves. We have to be able to go out there and put on a performance that we will be happy and proud of and hopefully if we do that, we’ll have come out the right side of the result.”

The moment the ‘five point plan’ tumbled out of his mouth he looked like he wanted to reach out and haul it back in. On Iain Henderson’s first time in Rome, to sit on the bench for Ireland, he wouldn’t have been thinking about the optics of anything. So much has changed.