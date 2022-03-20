How Dan Sheehan’s all-court game drove Ireland to Triple Crown glory

This time last year, Dan Sheehan came off the Leinster bench for their shock home defeat to the Ospreys in a game that hasn’t lived long in anyone’s memory.

At that stage, the Six Nations must have felt like a world away for a player who was still very much finding his feet, having only made two starts in his first ten professional appearances.

On that same weekend, Ireland produced an outstanding performance against England in an impressive win that has since proved to be the turning point of the Andy Farrell era.

Rob Herring was continuing to do a solid job, especially around the set-piece, and while the clamour for Rónan Kelleher to become Ireland’s starting hooker was growing, Sheehan was quietly lurking in the background.

Fast forward 12 months and the pecking order has been flipped on its head, as Kelleher’s unfortunate injury loss has been Sheehan’s gain.

From playing in a low-key league game with Leinster, Sheehan has now experienced the Stade de France and Twickenham cauldrons whilst playing a key role in helping Ireland win the Triple Crown.

It has been a remarkable rise for Sheehan, who featured in all five Six Nations games this year and finished the tournament in Ireland’s No 2 jersey.

There were some harsh lessons along the way, not least as the scrum crumbled in the win over England and learning to problem solve on the go will be crucial to Sheehan’s development.

His battle with Kelleher is set to be one of the most fascinating in Irish rugby over the next decade. How Andy Farrell wishes his prop depth chart was as strong.

“He was amazing,” Farrell said, heaping praise on Sheehan.

“Obviously, we were gutted that we lost Rónan, but it gave Dan an opportunity and he’s stepped up to the plate.

“To go to Paris and then go to Twickenham and learn a few lessons there as well, and right a few wrongs (against Scotland).

“To have so few caps and have all that experience under your belt and perform as he did, the future is bright for him.”

For the most part, Scotland struggled to live with an Ireland pack that went after them up front.

One of the most encouraging aspects of Ireland’s evolution under Farrell is that they have a slick attack game-plan that is still a work in progress, but they haven’t completely gone away from their roots.

In the past, when they came unstuck against bigger teams, it was invariably because they got lured into a physical scrap they were unlikely to win.

Scotland struggled to cope with the interplay of Ireland’s forwards and Sheehan was at the forefront of that collective effort.

With such a powerful ball-carrier running at them, defenders tend to brace themselves for a big collision, only Sheehan’s footwork pre-contact and deceptive acceleration allows him to power through or around attempted tackles.

In the 63 minutes the 23-year-old was on the pitch, he made 15 carries. No player from either team managed more in their 80-minute stints.

Sheehan’s carries made 68 metres, and while he broke three tackles, he also made nine tackles.

As impressive as those numbers are, the bread and butter for any front-row player is the set-piece.

Ireland’s lineout mostly functioned well against Scotland. Sheehan’s throwing again caught the eye as he helped solidify the scrum before the Scots got some joy later on.

At one point in the first half, Wayne Barnes referred to Sheehan’s height before a scrum, as if to highlight that for all that he plays like a modern-day hooker, at 6ft 3in, he is certainly not an orthodox hooker.

“Very impressed,” was captain Johnny Sexton’s assessment of Sheehan’s man-of-the-match display.

“To produce a performance like that, in what’s his first final really, with something on the line, a trophy on the line, is incredible. He was just everywhere.”

Having Sheehan and Kelleher as a double act makes Ireland a much more complete outfit, but to Herring’s credit, he has responded well by upping the level of his performances.

The problem for Farrell is that Sheehan and Kelleher will have to share game-time at Leinster when, ideally, he wants both hookers starting all the big matches.

When Farrell reflects on Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, he will see Sheehan’s breakthrough as one of the major positives. As the Ireland boss put it, the future is bright.

How hooker’s all-court game drove Ireland to Triple Crown

Expand Close Carrying: Dan Sheehan’s first of 15 carries is a perfect example of his superb pre-contact footwork. As Jonny Gray lines him up for a big hit, note the angle of Sheehan’s planted left foot, as he dances around the towering Scottish lock and puts Ireland over the gain line. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carrying: Dan Sheehan’s first of 15 carries is a perfect example of his superb pre-contact footwork. As Jonny Gray lines him up for a big hit, note the angle of Sheehan’s planted left foot, as he dances around the towering Scottish lock and puts Ireland over the gain line.

Expand Close Lineout: The art of lineout throwing is perhaps an acquired taste for some, but Sheehan’s technique is excellent. The most difficult throw is to hit the jumper at the tail and Sheehan shows the full extent of his prowess here, as he finds Tadhg Beirne, which sets up an Ireland attack. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lineout: The art of lineout throwing is perhaps an acquired taste for some, but Sheehan’s technique is excellent. The most difficult throw is to hit the jumper at the tail and Sheehan shows the full extent of his prowess here, as he finds Tadhg Beirne, which sets up an Ireland attack.

Expand Close Attack: Sheehan has slotted seamlessly into Ireland’s 1-3-2-2 attacking shape. In this instance, the hooker positions himself to the right of Josh van der Flier in the pod of three forwards. The ball has barely left Johnny Sexton’s hands and Sheehan is already running a hard line off Van der Flier, which puts Ireland on the front foot. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Attack: Sheehan has slotted seamlessly into Ireland’s 1-3-2-2 attacking shape. In this instance, the hooker positions himself to the right of Josh van der Flier in the pod of three forwards. The ball has barely left Johnny Sexton’s hands and Sheehan is already running a hard line off Van der Flier, which puts Ireland on the front foot.

Expand Close Maul: Having secured another lineout with an accurate throw, Sheehan joins the maul to the left of No 8 Jack Conan at the base. Iain Henderson, who won the lineout, marshals the maul well, as Sheehan wheels around to the opposite side, before he waits for the right moment to peel off and power through the gaping hole on the fringe to score his first Six Nations try. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maul: Having secured another lineout with an accurate throw, Sheehan joins the maul to the left of No 8 Jack Conan at the base. Iain Henderson, who won the lineout, marshals the maul well, as Sheehan wheels around to the opposite side, before he waits for the right moment to peel off and power through the gaping hole on the fringe to score his first Six Nations try.

Expand Close Latch: Sheehan also played a key role in Ireland’s second try, as he first made big ground off another successful lineout, before he was guided by the barking orders of Sexton. Instead of offering himself as a carrier, Sheehan latched on to Cian Healy to help the prop over the line. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latch: Sheehan also played a key role in Ireland’s second try, as he first made big ground off another successful lineout, before he was guided by the barking orders of Sexton. Instead of offering himself as a carrier, Sheehan latched on to Cian Healy to help the prop over the line.