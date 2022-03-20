| 8.1°C Dublin

How Dan Sheehan’s all-court game drove Ireland to Triple Crown glory

Cian Tracey

Scotland's Stuart Hogg is tackled by the star of the show, Ireland's Dan Sheehan. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Scotland's Stuart Hogg is tackled by the star of the show, Ireland's Dan Sheehan. Photo: Sportsfile

This time last year, Dan Sheehan came off the Leinster bench for their shock home defeat to the Ospreys in a game that hasn’t lived long in anyone’s memory.

At that stage, the Six Nations must have felt like a world away for a player who was still very much finding his feet, having only made two starts in his first ten professional appearances.

