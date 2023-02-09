HOW much adversity is too much adversity? Perhaps Andy Farrell and Ireland are about to find out.

The head coach was at it again yesterday, greeting Dan Sheehan’s withdrawal with a hamstring injury as if he’d been told he’d won a few bob on a scratch card.

His predecessor would be tying himself in knots at the prospect of losing four starters and a 100-cap sub from his armoury ahead of a campaign-defining tie against the French, but Farrell has proven himself to be a very different character to the man he once called boss.

Rather than sweating the small stuff about who’s not there, he focuses on who is and that allows someone like the unheralded Finlay Bealham to come in against Wales and thrive in his first Six Nations start.

Losing Tadhg Furlong was unfortunate, but an injury to Dan Sheehan should be seismic.

Yet somehow Farrell can spin the prospect of going into Six Nations battle with a front-row shorn of two of his biggest forwards as a positive and the bookies are convinced enough to hold the line at four points in Ireland’s favour.

Beating France is no mean feat and the one area where you must stand tall is in the tight-five.

The return of fit-again Rónan Kelleher softens the blow, while there is comfort in the fact that Rob Herring is considered the best scrummaging hooker in the squad.

He doesn’t have Sheehan’s all-action carrying game; his pace, his power and his ability to make such an impact from a five-metre penalty; but he is reliable out of touch, a strong breakdown forward and at 31 he has plenty of experience.

Often when a team is named, the eye is instantly drawn to the absentees.

Yes, Sheehan is a loss; but Farrell rightly pointed to the continuity between the win over Wales and the France clash as a positive.

His second-rows are forming a world-class partnership, the back-row is an established combination that’s started seven of the last eight Tests.

The half-backs are the most experienced combination in the history of the game and, while Robbie Henshaw is among the absentees, there is comfort in Stuart McCloskey’s recent performances and the assured nature of Garry Ringrose’s output on a weekly basis.

Last week, their back-three was largely on a defensive bent but James Lowe produced some superb moments without the ball while Mack Hansen came to the fore in the last 10 minutes. Between them, Hugo Keenan was imperious.

Kelleher’s return is a boon and, Tom O’Toole aside, they have a bench packed with experience and guile.

Not that O’Toole lacks for impact, but until he’s been tested by this calibre of opponent we won’t know if he’s up to it.

Farrell’s trick has been to have players like the Ulster prop ready for the chance when it comes.

Like Craig Casey, the Irish set-up have invested plenty of time and energy into the 24-year-old who was often picked when he wasn’t first choice at his province.

This, in theory, is when the long game pays off.

France are so good that even Ireland’s best might not be enough tomorrow, but Farrell has placed a big emphasis on them giving the best possible account of themselves.

He’s spoken repeatedly about the need for his charges “staying true to themselves” and has challenged them to play their own game in the face of ferocious French pressure regardless of the physical challenge in front of them.

That means starting with a relentless pace, targeting the biggest visiting forwards and making them get up off the ground and go again.

There is comfort to be drawn from the presence of their half-backs who looked so good in Cardiff.

Despite doubts over his availability due to his father being injured in a serious accident on Wednesday, it’s understood that Conor Murray has told Farrell he’s ready to go and Johnny Sexton has been waiting three seasons for a crack off France.

The skipper was a little rusty last weekend, but he’ll feel like the kinks have been ironed out and the big-game player within him will be relishing this challenge.

What of the French who looked off the pace in Rome last weekend? They remained in the Eternal City for the first half of the week before taking a flight to Dublin yesterday and there’s a sense that the Italian game was part of the preparation for the main mission at the Aviva Stadium.

Like Ireland, they’re settled, cohesive and operate with a clear understanding of what coach Fabien Galthie requires of them.

They have oodles of power up front and a brains trust behind the scrum that is capable of unlocking a defence in a moment. Their kicking game gives them control, their defence is formed in Shaun Edwards’ image.

And yet, without the injured trio of Cameron Woki, Jonathan Danty and winger Gabin Villiere they don’t look quite as formidable across the park; particularly at ruck-time where the Toulon speedster’s capacity to operate as an auxiliary flanker came in handy last season.

So, they have issues of their own and know that the last two games have come down to the final play.

Sheehan’s absence is a blow, but Ireland can count on class players across the park and their coach’s mentality will help them across the line.

Never have Ireland been better able to roll with the punches, which comes in handy when you’re facing a heavyweight like France.

Last week, Farrell even gave a knowing glance towards the 2017 ‘bus-gate’ when Joe Schmidt blamed a late coach for Ireland’s slow start against Scotland in Murrayfield. He wanted the team to be delayed more than they were to see how they would respond.

In his mind, there’s no such thing as bad news when it comes to sporting setbacks, just opportunities to prove you can react.

Despite losing a fourth starter to injury, the coach believes his team will be ready because he has spent the last three years preparing for this moment.

Only a fool would write them off.