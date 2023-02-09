| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Andy Farrell’s ‘no excuse’ mindset has given Ireland the means to beat France

Ruaidhri O'Connor

ANALYSIS

Finlay Bealham (left) and Rob Herring will both be in the thick of the action against a big France pack from the start this weekend. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Finlay Bealham (left) and Rob Herring will both be in the thick of the action against a big France pack from the start this weekend. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Finlay Bealham (left) and Rob Herring will both be in the thick of the action against a big France pack from the start this weekend. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Finlay Bealham (left) and Rob Herring will both be in the thick of the action against a big France pack from the start this weekend. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

HOW much adversity is too much adversity? Perhaps Andy Farrell and Ireland are about to find out.

The head coach was at it again yesterday, greeting Dan Sheehan’s withdrawal with a hamstring injury as if he’d been told he’d won a few bob on a scratch card.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy