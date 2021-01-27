'Hopefully I'll be fit for the Wales game' - Johnny Sexton eases Six Nations concerns

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has eased concerns surrounding his fitness ahead of his side's Six Nations opener against Wales on Sunday week.

Sexton was forced off with what Leinster described as a “minor muscle injury” during last weekend's win over Munster, but the out-half has allayed fears that he could miss the start of the tournament.

Speaking at the virtual launch of this season's Six Nations, Andy Farrell revealed that Jacob Stockdale has bone bruising on his knee, and has been ruled out of Ireland's first two games against Wales and France.

However, Farrell is hoping to have Stockdale back midway through the Six Nations, while his Ulster captain Iain Henderson will be assessed ahead of the trip to Cardiff.

Henderson is struggling with a knee injury, but the Ireland head coach is optimistic that Tadhg Furlong (calf) and James Lowe (groin) will also be available for selection.

"Anytime that you get a little niggle like that it's very frustrating because I did a lot of work over the last four or five weeks, trained hard to make sure that didn't happen, and it did (happen) at the time that I didn't want it to happen, which is somewhat typical," Sexton said regarding his muscle injury.

"But listen, it's not major. Hopefully I'll be back training by the end of the week, and hopefully I'll be fit for the Wales game.

"It can be frustrating when you pick up these things, but it is a tough game to get through now. I was in a good place before the Munster game and picked up a niggle, so I won't let it get me down too much.

"Just get back on the horse, get back training hard this week and hopefully be firing next week."

Regarding Stockdale's setback, Farrell offered further clarity.

"He is progressing well," the Ireland head coach explained.

"It's nothing too serious, but he has a bit of bone bruising I understand in his knee, and bone bruising tends to take a bit of time to settle down.

"We understand that he probably won't be available for the first two games and hopefully, fingers crossed, everything going well he's back up and running and available midway through the competition."

Sexton admitted Stockdale would be a big loss to his side.

"Jacob not being here is a blow, as it would be to any squad," the out-half insisted.

"But we've got some good guys in the back three who have been playing really well.

"It's disappointing for Jacob, I haven't had a chance to catch up with him yet. I was texting him before we were due to play Ulster, seeing if he was going to be playing in that game.

"I didn't think it was too bad at the time so it was a shock to me that he missed out with injury, but hopefully he'll be back soon. He's a top quality player and a guy that can make a big difference."

Furlong is expected to feature for Leinster against the Scarlets on Saturday, as the Lions prop gets set to play his first game in almost a year out.

"I suppose there's a natural progression that needs to happen for Tadhg himself to be physically and mentally right and to earn the right to be available for Wales, so we'll see how this week plays out,” Farrell maintained.

"Speaking to Tadhg yesterday, he had a great day, he was feeling good, fit and strong, meeting all the requirements, hitting great markers etc.

"He feels in good spirits so hopefully we get him through to the end of the week and get some minutes under his belt for Leinster, if selected, and then the plan would be all going well that he'll come back into camp on Sunday with us and gets a full week's lead-in and we can assess where he's at."

Lowe is in a similar boat as the winger looks to overcome a groin injury, which has hampered him for the last few weeks.

"Again, like Tadhg he's progressing really well," Farrell continued.

"All the guys that have been selected are at a stage where they're progressing and like everyone, like Johnny here for himself, there are a few protocols that a few lads have to get through this week.

"Hopefully come the weekend the news is going to be good on that front and we'll have a straightforward week into Wales."

Farrell also called on Henderson to get back to his peak form, as soon as he recovers from his knee issue.

"Get fit, get back on the park and get back to your best rugby," he added.

"We know exactly what he can do when he is at his best. Any team in the world would want a fit and raring Iain Henderson so we'll see how he comes back into camp, assess how he goes in the 12 days leading up to the Wales game and hopefully we can get him back up to speed as soon as possible."

