Hogg helped sway Redpath to throw his lot in with Scotland

Few players will savour such a memorable international debut as Cameron Redpath, who played an assured and entirely undaunted role in Scotland’s stunning victory over England in the Six Nations.

Scotland’s win will also have represented a personal form of vindication for the 21-year-old centre, who previously played for England’s U-20 side.

Redpath was always likely to choose to represent Scotland, with his father, Bryan Redpath, making 60 caps for the national side, although Stuart Hogg also played a key role in the final decision.

“I didn’t want to rush into any decision, I wanted to earn my place in Test rugby,” Redpath said.

“But Stuart Hogg had been in touch quite a bit, telling me he feels I could play a massive part for us.

“He had a massive sway on my decision, which was a big thing. The way we play is exciting for us and exciting for the fans. That was a massive appeal for me, and it’s really great that it came across at the right time.”

Redpath was born in France although both his parents are from Scotland.

He spent the majority of his childhood in England and came through the academy at Sale Sharks, for whom his father made 80 appearances.

Redpath played 22 games for Sale before joining Bath in February 2020.

“I’ve had both countries at different times being interested,” Redpath told ‘Rugby Pass’ when asked about his decision.

“The likes of Finn Russell and Hoggy, who I’ve played against once, for me they’re both very talented players. So for me, it felt right.

“There’s a big emotional side to it for my family. Telling my grandparents that I was going down the Scotland route, it was nice to hear actually.

“They’ve always been supportive no matter who I go with, but deep down you know they’re buzzing inside. A lot of family friends from up in Scotland have messaged me saying they’re buzzing for me.”

