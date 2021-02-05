'He's what we need in round one' – Wales boss Pivac shrugs off Ferris criticism of Lydiate selection

Wayne Pivac has had a difficult start to life as Wales coach (Adam Davy/PA)

Welsh coach Wayne Pivac has brushed off any suggestions from certain sports radio commentators that his side are “rubbish” and will be “annihilated” this weekend.

“We’ve been that busy building up to the first game so I don’t trawl through those comments and I’m only hearing them now.

“It adds a bit of spice to it, doesn’t it? People have opinions. We just need to make sure we produce a performance good enough to win us the game.”

The under-pressure Aussie, whose side only won twice in 2020, also defended Dan Lydiate after Stephen Ferris claimed that the recalled back-rower’s best days were behind him.

“I don’t look too much at those comments, we see what he is going in the game, the stats and the footage and the people we trust with the Ospreys and we cherish their opinions.

“Everyone has their opinions from afar and you’ll find anyone in our camp knows he has done very well and deserves his opportunity.

“He’s a form player at club level. He’s come into the camp and trained very well . He deserves a start in our opinion.

"He’ll bring a lot of experience and he’s a hard-nosed player. He’s what we need in round one."

Wales are under pressure to start with a win after their dismal 2020.

“We’ll take a mixture of performance and results. The performances slightly improved through the autumn. We need to keep building that.

"When you don’t perform well and don’t get a result, that’s really disappointing.

"In round one, we’re obviously after a result. Getting off to a good start and Ireland is the focus."

