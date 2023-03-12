Garry Ringrose of Ireland gives a thumbs-up as he is taken from the pitch on the medical buggy

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has given a positive update on Garry Ringrose after the Ireland centre suffered what looked like a serious injury during today’s Six Nations victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Ireland will go into next weekend’s showdown with England knowing a win will secure the Grand Slam but Farrell will have to contend with a host of injury concerns.

There was a lengthy stoppage after 73 minutes when Ringrose went down with a head injury. He was stretchered off with an oxygen mask covering his face but did give a thumbs up to fans as he left the field.

“He’s up and talking, so hopefully he’ll be fine,” said Farrell after the match.

Ireland captain Sexton told BBC One: “It was an incredibly tough game. Any time you come to Murrayfield, you know you’re in a Test match and it was no different today.

“It was one of the toughest first halves of rugby I’ve played, the pace it was played at.

“There were a lot of guys that were coming back (from injury) that were probably shocked a little bit by the pace but we’ll be better for it.

“With the amount of injuries we had and to stick at it and to have Cian Healy come on and play hooker, it’s an amazing feat, fair play to him, he kept us in the game because we would have had to go down to 14 men if he didn’t (due to uncontested scrums).”

Looking ahead to next week’s game with England, who were thumped by France on Saturday, Sexton said: “We’ve got to get the bodies back together.

“We’ll be playing against an English team that are hurting and one that we have huge respect for.

“The Irish people will get behind us next week, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Ireland head coach Farrell told BBC One: “That was an amazing Test match. A bit of organised chaos at half-time, but everyone had a smile on their face. Scotland probably didn’t know what was going on second half at hooker.

“We didn’t get the try early on, lost Caelan, it was a monumental effort but that’s what these boys expect of each other. They’ve earned the right to take it to the last weekend.

“How we looked after each other was the most impressive thing.

“We’ll go again, we’ll have a good squad. If we get any more injuries in the week we might have to have a look at Old Belvedere under-12s. We’ll lick our wounds and go again. England will be dangerous, but it’ll be one hell of a weekend on St Patrick’s Day.”