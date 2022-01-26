'He's one of the funniest blokes I've ever met' - Eddie Jones on Roy Keane's speech to England squad

England head coach Eddie Jones is hoping that Roy Keane will pay another visit to his squad after his previous pep talk went down a treat.

Keane spent time with the England squad in the build up to the 2019 World Cup, with captain Owen Farrell revealing that the Ireland legend had passed on some sage advice in terms of leadership.

Farrell, who has been ruled out of the Six Nations with an ankle injury that requires surgery, will not be able to pick the brain of Keane this time around, should Jones extend another invite to the Man United great.

"He's one of the funniest blokes I've ever met,” Jones said.

"Like, he's inspirational but his stories are incredible, mate.

"I remember our coaching staff spent about an hour with him and he had us just laughing and laughing and laughing, he spoke to the players and he was equally as funny.

"He's certainly one of the most memorable guys we've had in (to camp).

"Obviously a very good player and a tough guy in terms of the way he played the game, but a great raconteur of football stories.

"So we'd be happy to get him in again."

Ireland's Six Nations clash against England is set to take place at Twickenham on March 12, and with three games to come before that mouthwatering showdown, Jones hasn't yet focused on the challenge of Andy Farrell's men.

The England boss did, however, say he had kept a close eye on their progress last November.

"I'm sorry to disappoint you but I'm not too worried about Ireland at this stage,” Jones added.

"The only game we're worried about is Scotland.



"So I obviously watched the games and our coaching staff watched the games in Autumn and we're pleased they're doing well, Andy Farrell is a good mate of mine and I'm glad he's doing so well, but we're just going to make sure that he doesn't do so well against us."