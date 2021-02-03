‘He's had a very positive effect’ - O'Mahony hails O’Connell’s impact on Ireland squad

Ireland back-row Peter O'Mahony says Paul O'Connell has already had a big impact on the squad.

The former Munster and Ireland team-mates are now working on improving Ireland's lineout which struggled in big games last season.

Although O'Connell is an inexperienced coach O'Mahony says the ex-captain was always been a big voice in and around training when he was a player.

"He's had a very positive effect. You have all seen what Paulie stood for and how he played, his knowledge of the game. He was passing on some of that priceless stuff to us already and it has been very enjoyable to have him around," he said.

Expand Close Ireland assistant coach Paul O'Connell. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland assistant coach Paul O'Connell. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

"Luckily, a few of us have played with him and we understand the way he operated and we can be a little bit of a bridge as well to the younger players who didn't get a chance to play alongside him.

"He is already well able to get his points across when he was playing, there's nothing different there. He was always presenting, even when he was playing, so he has slotted in very well. His attention to detail is very high as well.

"Before he arrived, I think our lineout was in a good spot, so he's added nicely the bits he had picked up on that we can marry up with the work we had done and bring the whole thing forward."

Fit and in form, O'Mahony is a certain starter for Ireland this weekend but Caelan Doris's head injury has opened the door for his fellow back-rows.

And, while he says Doris will be missed, O'Mahony was clear that the other flankers and No 8s in the squad should see it as an opportunity.

"You've six or seven back-rowers here fighting for three spots," he said.

"The big thing about it is you don't want to see one of your men go down and Caelan has been one of the outstanding Irish players in the last 18 months.

"I've been beyond impressed with him, particularly his footballing skills.

"His ability to catch-pass, his ability hold his speed on the line, his ability to carry hard when he needs to carry hard. His tackle, his poach. I think he's been exceptional.

"He's certainly a big loss, but there's guys there who are hungry.

"We demand that when someone goes down, someone is there and it's as seamless as possible. That's the way it has to be in international rugby.

"You can't be waiting for people.

"Everyone in the group was gutted to see him go home, but at the same time there were guys there chomping at the bit to get a go as well."

Ireland are out to end a long Six Nations barren spell in Cardiff, having last won there in 2013 in the Championship.

"It speaks for itself and given that our record in the Millennium (Stadium) isn't good, we haven't won there since 2013, so it's an incredibly difficult place to go and get a result. We're in no doubt about that and it's going to be a huge challenge," he said.

Read More

"The players and the squad they've picked, they're obviously going to want to improve on where they came from in the last few months, I have no doubt. With the changes there, it leaves them a little bit unpredictable from our point of view. All we can do is focus on ourselves for the week.

"Everyone understands how important the first game in the Championship is. It's a massive tone-setter for the rest of it and that's how we'll be taking it for the weekend."

Online Editors