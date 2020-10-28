Henshaw for Ringrose only change as Andy Farrell names Ireland team for do-or-die French showdown

Andy Farrell has made just one change to the team that beat Italy for Saturday's Six Nations finale against France.

With Garry Ringrose ruled out with a broken jaw, Robbie Henshaw comes into the No 13 shirt to partner Bundee Aki and Munster's Chris Farrell takes his place on the bench.

Otherwise, it's as you were for the trip to Paris as Farrell keeps faith with the side that put fifty points on the Italians at the Aviva Stadium.

Cian Healy will become the sixth Irish player to win 100 or more caps for his country when he takes to the field. The Leinster man joins Rob Herring and Andrew Porter in the front-row.

Behind them, Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan link up again, while the back-row of Caelan Doris, Will Connors and CJ Stander keep Peter O'Mahony on the bench.

Conor Murray and captain Johnny Sexton continue at half-back, while Keith Earls' return to fitness could not dislodge Hugo Keenan or Andrew Conway from the wings as Jacob Stockdale gets another go at full-back.

On the bench, Connacht's Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham and Ultan Dillane join Ed Byrne in covering the tight-five, while Jamison Gibson-Park has overcome his hamstring issues to cover scrum-half and Ross Byrne covers out-half.

Ireland go to Paris with the title in their sites, knowing that a bonus point win will be enough to claim the Six Nations.

Ireland team to face France: J Stockdale; A Conway, R Henshaw, B Aki, H Keenan; J Sexton (capt), C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, A Porter; T Beirne, James Ryan; C Doris, W Connors, CJ Stander. Reps: D Heffernan, E Byrne, F Bealham, U Dillane, P O'Mahony, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, C Farrell

Online Editors