Henderson’s time to show how good he is

Ulster captain can be Ireland’s leading light

Ireland's Iain Henderson in action against France at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Deep into chapter 19 of his book, Fuel, Seán O’Brien delivers a short, but incisive assessment of Iain Henderson. At once, he showers the Ulster captain with praise and wonders if he is fulfilling his potential.

“With his athleticism, physicality and strength, he has a lot of strings to his bow,” O’Brien wrote.

“We just need to see it on the big occasions all the time. He’s the closest player Ireland have, in my eyes, to Maro Itoje in being physical, fast and getting you over the gainline.

