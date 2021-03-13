Henderson’s time to show how good he is

Deep into chapter 19 of his book, Fuel, Seán O’Brien delivers a short, but incisive assessment of Iain Henderson. At once, he showers the Ulster captain with praise and wonders if he is fulfilling his potential.

“With his athleticism, physicality and strength, he has a lot of strings to his bow,” O’Brien wrote.

“We just need to see it on the big occasions all the time. He’s the closest player Ireland have, in my eyes, to Maro Itoje in being physical, fast and getting you over the gainline.

“Hendy is also able to move his feet really late at the line and that gets us out of an awful lot of trouble.

“That’s why, when he’s on it, Hendy is so hard to handle but he needs to be on his game all the time because in the last year or two, if he plays well Ireland usually play well. I don’t know if he realises that.”

Once the emotional heartbeat of the Ireland team, O’Brien clearly sees talismanic qualities in Henderson.

Now 29, the lock has been part of the Irish set-up for almost a decade and he’s the most-capped Irish player under the age of 30 having made his 60th appearance against Italy.

Two weeks before that, he captained his country for the first time and between the two matches he signed a new central IRFU contract that will see him through to the eve of the Rugby World Cup in France. If Ireland are to achieve their goals in 2023, the second-row will be central to their efforts.

Before this Six Nations, Henderson joined his old Ulster team-mate Niall Annett on his ‘Wind Yer Neck In’ podcast. Over the course of an hour, Worcester hooker Annett elicits plenty of insight from a man he first met when competing at the discus in an underage athletics meet.

Henderson has always been a deep thinker; a quietly spoken character whose predilection for napping and floppy hair earned him the nickname ‘Llama’ from his senior Ireland colleagues when he first broke on to the scene in 2012. The laid-back approach is a front.

“I actually kind of liked people thinking that I didn’t care,” he said. “I knew how much I cared, people might have thought I didn’t but . . . ‘You think that, but when it comes to it I’ll show you how much I care’.

“I know from chatting to the players who would have been very senior back then, they got that. When it mattered, in games, that was when they saw I could perform and I did care. That was when probably earlier on in my career when I didn’t understand the value of showing you care.”

Henderson recalls being brought in to see Ulster Academy chief Niall Malone who opened the conversation with: ‘We’ve got a problem with you’.

“He said: ‘We usually have a problem with players who train like Tarzan and play like Jane’,” Henderson recalled. “‘It’s the opposite with you, you look like you don’t care about the place, you train terribly, you can’t wait to get off the pitch, you don’t show up on time, but when you turn up to play, you play very well. I remember sitting there thinking, ‘I suppose he’s kind of right’. When it comes to a game, I know I’m going to perform. That was something that took me a few years to turn around.”

Within two years of that conversation, Henderson was a fully fledged Ireland international.

Having starred in the U-20s World Cup campaign when the team knocked off the eventual champions South Africa on home soil in the opening game, Declan Kidney fast-tracked him into his team and he made his debut against the Springboks in 2012.

For the first couple of years, he was largely an impact sub but by the 2015 World Cup he was beginning to fulfil his potential and his performance against France in the pool clash was phenomenal. A Lion in 2017, he was very unlucky not to make the Test side and produced the individual performance of the tour in the last midweek game against the Hurricanes.

He kicked on from there with a hugely influential role in Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam. Johnny Sexton’s drop-goal in Paris would not have happened without Henderson whose powerful carries were central to the 41-phase drive that put the team in position.

As O’Brien says, when he plays well Ireland tend to do likewise and, unfortunately, it works both ways.

Like the rest of the team, Henderson dipped in 2019 and, while he was excellent in the win over Scotland in the World Cup opener, he once again underperformed in the quarter-final.

Henderson is currently the custodian of Ireland’s lineout and one of the first things Paul O’Connell did when he took over was call his old team-mate to talk about the set-piece.

Together, they’ve improved that element of Ireland’s game but Henderson’s performances have been strong beyond the lineout. Indeed, he leads the Six Nations for breakdown turnovers, while his carrying has been effective as ever. Within the camp, he’s seen as a senior man.

“He’s changed massively, honestly,” Andy Farrell said when he named Henderson captain. “He’s always been a bright guy that analyses things deeply. He’s got a real sense of care for his team-mates, he can rationalise his thoughts on what others are going through and really bring a calmness to the squad.

“He’s worked really hard on his leadership over the time that he’s been captain at Ulster and since he’s been brought into the leadership group here over the last year he’s really come on in that front. When Hendy speaks, people tend to listen.”

James Ryan’s emergence has seen the duo become Ireland’s first-choice pairing in the engine room and this week the Leinster tyro spoke of the relationship the pair have built.

“I enjoy playing with him, he’s a very smart player,” he said. “He brings real leadership, captain up in Ulster. He’s a very good lineout operator. At his best, he’s such a destructive force and you love playing with somebody like that alongside you in the second-row. It’s a privilege to play with him when I get the chance.”

Sixty caps into his Ireland career, Henderson has already been part of some of the great highs and most disappointing lows. Now the senior man, Farrell needs him to, as O’Brien suggests, realise how good he can be and fulfil the Tullow Tank’s prophesy.

IAIN HENDERSON’S

2021 SIX NATIONS STATS

Games: 3

Minutes played: 182

Ball carries: 20

Carry metres: 68

Tackle breaks: 2

Passes: 11

Tackles made (missed): 21 (3)

Dominant tackles: 0

Breakdown steals: 4

Attacking rucks hit: 80

Penalties conceded: 0

Lineout takes: 8