‘He is a fantastic player’ – Mike Catt wary of Blair Kinghorn threat at Aviva

Scotland and Ireland will meet for the first post-pandemic banquet tomorrow night – but Ireland are hoping that shock Scottish out-half selection Blair Kinghorn doesn’t play the game in his dinner suit.

For the first time since Ireland hosted Wales in 2020, the committee men and women, as well as players and staff, will congregate for the official post-match function – antigen testing permitting – and Ireland will be hoping to parade the Triple Crown while hoping England do them a championship favour in Paris.

However, attack coach Mike Catt is warning against giving Kinghorn the freedom of the Aviva turf.

“I have watched some footage of Blair and he is a fantastic player,” said the former English pivot.

“I think he has a good running game, he is very explosive, he has a hell of a passing game and if he gets the time and the space his kicking game is exceptional too.

“We would like to think that we won’t give him the opportunity to sit back and play the game in a dinner suit.

“So it is crucial that we do get after him but as a rugby player and what he will do for that Scotland team it is massive so he is a big threat to us.”

Scotland’s tigerish tackling demon, flank forward, is expecting big things of the man promoted ahead of Finn Russell.

“I think it’s really exciting. I’ve been playing with Blair since he joined Edinburgh when he was 18 or something. I’m really happy for him; it’s exciting for him.

“I guess he’s similar in a way to Finn - he’s a very chilled-out guy off the field, very calm. I think that will help us tomorrow.

“I don’t think he’ll let the occasion get to him. He’s been great for Edinburgh this season, really exciting, and hopefully he can put that on the international stage.

“If we got a win away in Ireland - which is going to be a pretty tough task, I think - that would be a nice way to top off the tournament.”