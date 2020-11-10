'He has that fiery edge' - Munster pair relishing chance to line up with Lowe

James Lowe will make his Ireland debut against Wales on Friday night. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

For years they've been mortal enemies. Now the Munster men in the Irish set-up must get used to having James Lowe as a team-mate.

Turns out they're getting along just fine.

On Friday night Chris Farrell and Peter O'Mahony will join the Kiwi winger at the Aviva Stadium together and both men are highly complimentary of their new team-mate.

Lowe plays right on the edge and even received a red card at Thomond Park in December 2018, much to delight of the locals who jeered him off remorsefully.

His running battles with now Ireland squad-mate Andrew Conway are always an enjoyable side-show.

Now, the Munster men in the Ireland squad are looking forward to seeing someone else deal with his rampaging style.

"He's been very involved," O'Mahony said.

"Playing against him is most difficult. He's a handful in attack, a very good defender. Very strong on the ball. He has a great knowledge of the game by the look of the last three or four weeks I've spent with him.

"He's very enthusiastic. I know from my own experience it can be daunting coming into a group that you haven't been around before to get stuck in straight away.

"But, he's done that to be fair. He's driving the craic around the place, he's been enjoying it.



"I'm looking forward to playing alongside him."

Farrell laughed when the image of Lowe and Conway battling it out was brought to mind, but said he knows just how difficult the former Chief is to handle.

"That's always the thing when you play against someone. The perception of him is always very different to his teammates who know him personally.

"He has that fiery edge, when you play against Bundee Aki at Connacht it's no different.

"When you're playing against him you're thinking 'I don't know if I like this fellah', but whenever you get on the same side as them it is exactly what you want.

"That's why they're so valued as team-mates with James at Leinster and Bundee at Connacht.

"They bring an edge to their provinces that is valued, they're so competitive and combative.

"He's a great fellah. He's good fun, always wanting to learn. He's chatty, open, great craic to be around.

"He's a presence. That's one thing, having played against him and seeing him play with Leinster on the wing he's a most physical player. He has a really fiery edge to him.

"He's one of those players you want on your team, he'll bring physicality and energy and those things are what we want to see at the weekend.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him in a green jersey and running out with him on Friday night."

Online Editors