‘He had ice in the veins’ – Healy hails skipper while Ringrose backs Lowe to turn form around

Irish prop Cian Healy hailed his ageless captain Jonathan Sexton after his Leinster club-mate slotted the late winner to quell an unlikely Scottish comeback.

“He had ice in the veins there for that kick at the end then as well. Like, that's not an easy nudge, so credit there, of course.”

If Sexton remains immoveable, another Leinster man, James Lowe, is facing the chop after another appalling defensive display although Garry Ringrose has backed the Kiwi-born winger as he seeks to stave off competition from Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale.

“100%,” Ringrose insisted when asked if he believe Lowe can deliver. “I mean, I've been on the pitch with him in massive games, club and country, and I would 100% back him to deliver when it matters, and he does.

“I’ve seen him do things no one else does in big games. I get it wrong as well, which I did today, but when I get it wrong he covers me, and the two wingers today, himself and Keith Earls, were spot on with what they brought when you look at the attacking threats Scotland have, a world class 15, attacking those channels.

“I think they did well, however I'm not going to hide from the fact I could have done better defensively, and equally the guys outside me and inside me, especially for that try, but for the most part it was definitely there and something that we can keep building and growing.”

Ringrose’s own fitful afternoon summed up much of his team’s uncertainty; at one stage in the second-half, he burrowed into traffic when an over-lap beckoned on the right wing.

Then, when he did opt to ignore the brick wall, his clumsy kick was swept up by a gleeful Stuart Hogg as Scotland’s improbable comeback gathered fresh momentum.

“I think it's execution and decision making,” Ringrose said of his faux pas. “It was a cracking turnover from CJ Stander, and then when it was popped to me by Keith Earls I could see the space that was in behind, and in my head it was an opportunity to put pressure back on them.

“But it's just execution. I've got to try and move the ball a bit so it's not as easy a blockdown as it was for Hogg. For me, it's just to be better on the execution front in that instance.

“In terms of the decision, obviously it's much easier in hindsight but if it is crowded, the right decision could maybe have been to just tuck and carry and then build our attack off that.

“So I'll definitely learn from that instance.”

Cian Healy alluded to the fact that this was an Irish performance faithful to a dog-eared script, so often sufficient unto the day against any Scottish side.

“We’re happy with the win. It was a bit of a dogfight, and that's going to happen over here. It's a tough place to come and get a win but we stuck to our guns and we held them out, so pretty happy with that.

“They did get their opportunities and they took them, and I think we dealt pretty well with it.

“There is another place we can go to. I think the first 20 minutes, we definitely got through a lot of what we wanted to get through and we put some good stuff together. “After that it was probably starting to get a bit messy and we had to just play it as it was instead of, I suppose, going off the script, and being able to do that is a good thing.”

However, Healy hasn’t yet fully absorbed the renewed intent of an English side who recaptured the adventurous spirit of their 2019 vintage after defeating France on Saturday.

“I haven't read too much into it so far to be honest. I just watch it as you are watching any game really.

“My thoughts on England would be that they are very dangerous anyway, a strong power game and it's something that we'll have to be able to front up to.

“Like, their ball carries and all haven't really changed so you have to be able to deal with that first.”

Ringrose, who was effusive in his praise for midfield partner Henshaw – “it’s like having a second centre on the field” – is keenly aware of the English threat.

“Being aware of their threats is definitely something that we will have to do,” says Ringrose, thankful of a day off on Monday to rest a troublesome ankle knock.

“And that starts in our preparation from now because of the six-day turnaround, but equally we need to work hard to keep growing and bring the best version of ourselves.

“So it's a balancing act between the two of being really ready for their threats and what they can bring, as well as doing the same ourselves, because obviously we'll have to bring the best version of ourselves to beat them.”

