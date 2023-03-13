Ireland's Mack Hansen celebrates after scoring his side's first try against Scotland. Photo: Sportsfile

With Mack Hansen, there’s no taking one game at a time or sticking to the process.

The rules of media engagement are different for the Connacht star who picked up his second man-of-the-match award of this Six Nations against Scotland on Sunday.

Canberra born and reared and Irish-qualified through his Cork mother, the 24-year-old is now a key part of the Ireland set-up and if he’s feeling the pressure he’s not showing it one bit.

Already, he’s won a bet with former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton who now needs to get a tattoo of Hansen’s choice after Sunday’s game.

And, when it comes to building up to the clash with England, Hansen isn’t shying away from the rivalry involved.

“I don’t know if I should say too much,” he said. “There’s a fair bit of hatred, isn’t there?

“It’s good, though, because once the game is done they are good lads like everyone else. That s*** happened . . . how long ago now? But it does add a bit of fire to the game.

“I was unlucky that I didn’t get to play last year, so fingers crossed I get to play on Saturday.”

The occasion is looming large and after they suffered a humiliating, record defeat to France on Saturday, Hansen is expecting a backlash from England.

“The worst thing that could have happened for us was England getting pumped at home,” he said.

“You just know they’re going to turn around. They’re a great side.

“It didn’t go their way against France but they still have unreal players.

“We know they’re going to bounce back, we know they’re going to bring a lot of energy. It’ll be a completely different team to last weekend.

“But we want to play against the best and if they’re at their best then it’s going to be great, a good match.”

The fact that it’s St Patrick’s weekend makes life a little bit more interesting for Ireland, especially based on Hansen’s experience last season.

“While we were having our captain’s meeting last year there was a brawl going on outside the hotel window,” he recalled.

“It was incredibly hard to focus when you could just hear people screaming. Then, you look out and there’s an ambulance with some bloke KO’d on the ground.

“I’m so pumped for it. It’s going to be a great week, one to take in and savour. I’m so excited for it, especially at home on Paddy’s Day. It’s going to be unbelievable.”