Harry Byrne and John Cooney added to Ireland squad ahead of French clash

John Cooney and Harry Byrne have linked up with Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations squad following injuries to influential duo Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton, the Irish Rugby Football Union has announced.

Ulster scrum-half Cooney will provide specialist back-up for Jamison Gibson-Park and the uncapped Craig Casey after a hamstring injury ruled Murray out of Sunday’s clash with France.

With captain Sexton sidelined by a head injury, uncapped Leinster fly-half Byrne will add additional cover behind Billy Burns and his elder brother Ross Byrne.

PA Media