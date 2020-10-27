Hamstring injury rules French flyer Teddy Thomas out of Six Nations showdown with Ireland

| 10.1°C Dublin
France have been dealt a major blow ahead of Saturday's Six Nations finale against Ireland, as electric winger Teddy Thomas has been ruled out through injury.
Thomas, who scored a stunning individual try in France's win over Wales last weekend, has picked up a hamstring problem and will not feature in Paris.
The Racing 92 star was in line to start in the eagerly-awaited showdown, with both sides still in with a chance of winning the Six Nations title.
France have not opted for a like-for-like replacement in the squad, as Bordeaux out-half Matthieu Jalibert has been called up in place of Thomas.
Les Bleus are also sweating over the fitness of full-back Anthony Bouthier, who suffered a concussion in the Wales game.
Bouthier is following the graduated return-to-play protocols and should he also miss out, France will be forced to make two changes in their back-three.
Lock Bernard Le Roux's disciplinary is due to take place this afternoon, adding a further headache ahead of the Ireland clash.
Online Editors