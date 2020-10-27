| 10.1°C Dublin

Hamstring injury rules French flyer Teddy Thomas out of Six Nations showdown with Ireland

Teddy Thomas will not be fit to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Teddy Thomas will not be fit to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Teddy Thomas will not be fit to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Teddy Thomas will not be fit to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

France have been dealt a major blow ahead of Saturday's Six Nations finale against Ireland, as electric winger Teddy Thomas has been ruled out through injury.

Thomas, who scored a stunning individual try in France's win over Wales last weekend, has picked up a hamstring problem and will not feature in Paris.

The Racing 92 star was in line to start in the eagerly-awaited showdown, with both sides still in with a chance of winning the Six Nations title.

France have not opted for a like-for-like replacement in the squad, as Bordeaux out-half Matthieu Jalibert has been called up in place of Thomas.

Les Bleus are also sweating over the fitness of full-back Anthony Bouthier, who suffered a concussion in the Wales game.

Bouthier is following the graduated return-to-play protocols and should he also miss out, France will be forced to make two changes in their back-three.

Lock Bernard Le Roux's disciplinary is due to take place this afternoon, adding a further headache ahead of the Ireland clash.

Online Editors