Gregor Townsend takes a punt on Blair switch project

Gregor Townsend may have earned the reputation as a maverick during his gifted playing career but he was no reckless gambler.

Anyone who witnessed his control on the 1997 Lions tour can vouch for that.

Fast-forward and with his reins on the national time ever loosening, he has decided now is the time to remove the ace in his pack and toss it away.

Finn Russell, a far more extravagant but wildly more inconsistent presence at ten than his coach was, has paid the price for recent profligacy and excessive flattery.

It remains to be seen what tariff may be required of the coach, staring down the barrel at yet another defeat to the Irish and, with it, a perennial finish further towards the basement of the Six Nations table than its summit.

Russell’s demotion is not so much a surprise to Scotland watchers who have witnessed his increasing indiscipline and irrelevance reduce his influence on the side.

It is arguably more of a jolt that it is Blair Kinghorn, rather than the purported stand-in stand-off, Adam Hastings, who comes in to replace him.

The Edinburgh man has started all but one of his 20 Tests since debuting in 2018 as a game-breaking wing or full-back; last autumn represented his first start at ten against Tonga.

Two years ago, Townsend and Russell were involved in a quite public spat when the latter broke a curfew; eventually the pair ended up deciding to accommodate each other’s differences for the sake of the national cause.

Townsend clearly now feels that it is time to make another bold decision.

It remains to be seen which of them will emerge the better for it.

Andy Farrell reckons the Blair switch project will not alter Scotland’s style and, certainly, Kinghorn is possessed of many of the attributes required by a front-line out-half.

He has a booming kick, but also a subtle attacking punt, right and left; he can pass and, with an eye for space, ghost into a gap with a deceptively gliding, but accelerating thrust.

And yet, just as the Irish debate their unwillingness to regularly test their alternatives under the most extreme pressure unless emergency requires it, the decision to plunge him into the deep at this stage of the championship appears quirky, at best.

Townsend was at pains to stress that this has been a long-term gambit, rather than a short-term gamble, when asked when he first saw the player’s international potential at ten.

“The move to playing there at the end of last season, when Edinburgh started opening up their game much more – that gave me the encouragement.

“The game has also changed too. For me, that position is now about someone who can run with the ball and pass with the ball, rather than what it was five or ten years ago when it was more about kicking.

“Kicking now is about attacking kicks as well, putting pressure on teams. And you see the best 10s in the world being able to do that, and we’re fortunate that we have more than just Blair but he is more suited to the position now.

“Also possibly his age and his maturity, that he’s better at being in that position where you are going to make more mistakes and there is going to be more external and internal pressure on you.

“He was a 10 throughout his career until he got moved to 15, and then he was a very good wing for us, so it is a really impressive and valuable asset for the team that he’s able to play more than one position.

“I’m not sure I would phrase it as being about wanting to see him tested. I look at it more in terms of what can he do to help us win.

“The more I’ve seen him play and train the more encouraged I am about him in that role. And there’s a lot more to come from him.”

Townsend’s conundrum is that he needs a lot more to come from him right now or otherwise his selection might be reflective of a coach desperately attempting to pitch a brighter future despite their current woes.

“You’ve got to reward that if you feel it will help the team,” he insists.

“We are obviously well aware that we have someone with real experience on the bench who can add to or change our game or do what’s right if called on.”

The extent to which he needs to play that particular card could prove pivotal not just to tomorrow’s outcome but the entire direction of Townsend’s tenure.