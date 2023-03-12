Gregor Townsend laments poor Scottish second-half but says they’re closing the gap on Ireland

There was a lot on the line for the Scots at Murrayfield today and at halt-time they must have believed that they were on course for some big celebrations.

They were one point behind, but they had Ireland where they wanted them. The visitors were down bodies and struggling to contain their hosts, but they came back out and won the game in impressive style.

So, there would be no Triple Crown and Stuart Hogg's 100th cap ended with him trooping off in disappointment. Once again, they go into the final round with nothing on the line but pride.

And, given the two teams meet at the World Cup next year, an eighth successive loss to Ireland could have more lasting damage - even if the head coach Gregor Townsend reckons they've narrowed the gap between them and the world's number one team.

“I’d say we are close to working it out, but it’s delivering it that is the other part," he said.

"We showed enough in attack and defence in the first half to know there’s a game there and a playing group there that can really trouble Ireland, but you’ve got to do it fo 80 minutes.

“The World Cup is an even bigger stage, an even bigger level with more consequence if you don’t win that game.

“We’ll learn from today but Ireland will take confidence from it as well. Both teams will believe they will be better in a few months’ time, but there’s enough for our players.

“If we are able to deliver this and take opportunities - we took one but had a couple before half-time, one where Duhan (van der Merwe) got through and got jackalled on their line. That at least forces Ireland to have to play differently or be behind.

“We’ve not beaten Ireland for a while but I don’t think we’ve been ahead to put them under pressure to have to play differently.

“Once they went ahead, they showed the quality team they are. Their confidence and calmness at times is something that we can learn from, something we are striving towards.

“They are further along their cycle in terms of the wins they’ve had to be calm in those testing times. We’ve done that against New Zealand and against France when things have gone against us.

"So we have that ability but today it wasn’t there in the second-half.”

Pressed on what went wrong for the Scots after half-time, Townsend speculated that Ireland's; injuries had perhaps lulled his side into a false sense of security.

"I am very disappointed with that second-half. The first half was a very good Test match," he said.

"The first-half was a very good Test match that went end to end. I felt we were on it.

"The players were a bit deflated they were not leading at half time but that happens.

"We managed to stop Ireland scoring a couple of times in the first half and a couple of times they stopped us.

"It is just disappointing that the second-half was not as competitive or the same energy level from us and Ireland got ahead.

"We chased the game, maybe we had to, maybe it was too early to chase the game, but we were not happy with that last 15 minute performance.

"I felt both teams energy dropped in the second half because the first half was such an open, physical game.

"They had injuries and we had Richie (Gray) leaving and the game was there to be grabbed by one of the two teams and it was Ireland that grabbed it which was really disappointing for us.

"I felt the whole of the second-half we were not at the level we had been at the first half and whether we expected things to come to us in the second-half as Ireland had shown less energy and more fatigue but we didn't grab that third quarter.

"They did and it was difficult for us once they went more than a score up.

"It was disappointing by us in defence, it was disappointing in attack and we were passive at times (in the second-half) and we lost the contact in the second-half.

"We had been so good in the contact in the first-half.

"Two or three occasions we moved the ball wide but didn't get there quick enough so it is something we have to improve ourselves because if you are getting turned over you are giving a very good team more opportunities.

"You have to credit Ireland. (Mack) Hansen was excellent. He got two of the jackals.

"We will look at ourselves, our own technique, and whether we can be in the positions quickly enough.

"I do feel that first-half was such a high level of pace and energy - both teams were not replicating that at the beginning of the second half.

"Ireland got confidence from going ahead and we started forcing things. We were a lot poorer in that last quarter in particular."