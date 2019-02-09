Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said the incident which removed danger man Stuart Hogg from the fray in the first-half after a heavy collision with Peter O'Mahony was “disappointing”.

Gregor Townsend bemoans 'disappointing' collision between Stuart Hogg and Peter O'Mahony that forced the full-back off

“He's very sore, he wanted to stay on but his shoulder was not right. It was disappointing. He chipped ahead and he was sandwiched between two players and there was a collision which caused him to land on his shoulder.

“And then we conceded a try. With the referee going back to look at it...I don't know, these things are hard to look at because the game is so quick. There are a lot of collisions.”

Scottish captain Greig Laidlaw was also frustrated with referee Romain Poite's officiating at the breakdown.

“Greig was frustrated with the referee because he couldn't get the ball away,” said his coach.

“There was one time when the screen showed two Irish hands on the ball and he had to ruck it away. It's hard for the referee to manage.

“Our execution in the second-half let us down. We played well in the first-half, we could have scored one try more and we were disappointed to concede what we did.

“We always expect good set-piece play and credit to Joe and the players for an outstanding try from a set-piece.

“They're very strong in possession and we managed to get a lot of balls from their attack which frustrated them.”

Laidlaw also bemoaned a crucial knock-on call in the second-half which went against his side.

“We launched a line-out and Sean O'Brien reefed the ball but he gave a knock-on against us but we didn't and we got frustrated.

“Games turn on small things like that. It was a big call in my eyes and we're disappointed.

“It's difficult to recover from things like that and Ireland were clinical from their opportunities.

“We were confident at half-time, we felt we were really on top of them in our attack but we couldn't convert that in the second-half due to errors.

“We're frustrated, we made a few errors in the second-half and released the pressure valve and couldn't build any, kept turning ball over and Ireland were able to exit. It's always tough to score from deep.

“Losing any try is frustrating and especially the way they happened today but all credit to Ireland. You can't switch off against a quality team. The soft tries hurt us badly.”

