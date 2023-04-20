Greg McWilliams: ‘It will be a great test for us, the players are excited to go out and play against England’

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams says they can’t control the outside noise in the lead-up to their daunting Women’s Six Nations game against England at Musgrave Park on Saturday.

There was a suggestion in the English media earlier this week that the World Cup finalists could run up a record Six Nations score in Cork this weekend as the gap between the teams and an inexperienced Irish side continues to widen.

Ireland are fifth in the table on zero points after three consecutive defeats in the tournament while England, the number one-ranked team in the world, are top of the table with a maximum of 15 points.

“We know what’s coming at us and we’ve got to prepare to meet that and to match that,” McWilliams said.

"And that means that mentally you’ve got to be ready for the fight and ready for the battle. You’ve got to get your technical and tactical elements of the game correct. That outside noise is something that we can’t control. What we can control is our own performance and our ability to prepare as best we can and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“It will be a great test for us and that’s something I think the players are excited about, to go out and play against England in Cork.

“There possibly has been some negative press but there’s also been some really good positive press. There’s a lot of people out there that are supporting the team for the right reasons. We can’t control that. We can control our performance and we hope we put on a show on Saturday that makes those supporters really happy and proud.”

England head coach Simon Middleton has questioned whether the future of the Women’s Six Nations “can continue in the guise it is now” with England and France out on their own. “There’s no doubt that we want the Six Nations to be competitive,” McWilliams said in response. “I think everyone does because it make it better spectacles. England and France are ahead at the moment, we know that. And I think our job as a union is to continue to improve and to develop. I’ve talked openly about the plan that we have in place. I’m really confident in that.”

McWilliams confirmed that an ankle injury has ruled Dorothy Wall out of the game against England but he said she should be fit for the final round against Scotland. Wall is replaced by Brittany Hogan in the back row in one of three changes to the team that started last weekend’s 24-7 defeat to Italy. In the backline, Vicky Irwin replaces Anna McGann in the centre while Molly Scuffil-McCabe is named at scrum-half with Ailsa Hughes dropping out of the squad.

Ireland Team: Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle, Aoife Dalton, Vicky Irwin, Natasja Behan; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney, Nichola Fryday, (capt), Sam Monaghan; Brittany Hogan, Grace Moore, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird Reps: Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O’Connor, Jo Brown, Nicole Cronin, Anna McGann, Méabh Deely