Greg McWilliams insists Ireland need ‘a bit more bravery’ against Scots in Women’s Six Nations finale

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has called on his players to play with “a bit more bravery” in attack for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations finale against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Ireland have only scored two tries – including a penalty try against Italy – in this year’s tournament and they need a four try bonus point win to possibly avoid a bottom place finish in the table.

McWilliams has named an unchanged team for the first time in this year’s competition with prop Linda Djougang passed fit to play after she failed a HIA in the defeat to England at Musgrave Park last weekend.

Flanker Dorothy Wall is fit again after an ankle injury ruled her out of last Saturday’s game but Brittany Hogan keeps her place in the backrow with Wall named on the bench.

Ireland are bottom of the table on zero points after four rounds. Italy are fifth on four points with Scotland fourth on five points. But with the points difference between teams, Ireland will need Italy not to collect any points in their game against Wales which kicks off before Ireland’s. Scotland picked up a bonus point win over Italy last weekend which was their first win in this year’s tournament.

“Their launch attack is very strong,” McWilliams said about Scotland. “They get into good positions and they like to get to the edges. So there’s no doubt that defensively we’re going to have our work cut out to try and curtail their attack. But, also, its important for us to play with a bit more bravery in our attack. This team have been training really well, developing really well. We want to see how we perform on the main stage.

“I think this week it’s really important that we can marry the resilience that we showed in that game [against England] and the bravery but be more clinical, be more clinical when we have the ball, be more clinical when we have the opportunity to mount some points. The great thing about this week is in the past the last game in the Six Nations maybe hasn’t meant anything. This is a huge game for both countries and there’s no doubt that we’re going out there to do our best to get the win.”

McWilliams believe having Wall come off the bench will be a “weapon” for them.

“Dorothy is raring to go. I think she had her best week training actually this week. I thought the back row last week were exceptional. It’s very hard to displace people with the stats they had and their work-rate and the energy they brought all week and Dorothy has added to that this week.

"It was a very tough call. But to have a player like Dorothy to be able to come off the bench for us is also a weapon that we knowwe have.”

Ireland have turned down penalties in front of the posts in previous games and instead kicked to the corner but their line-out has malfunctioned at key moments.

“I think this week it’s important that we can build points. We want to win the game. But there’s other areas of play as well. The players are pretty smart about what’s the right thing to do.

"There’s no doubt that Dannah (O’Brien) is well able to kick points but depending on the flow of the game and where we are, and how our lineout is functioning, when it functions, it functions really well. We will see how its functioning early on in the game and that might decide what your opportunity is.”

Ireland Team:Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle, Aoife Dalton, Vicky Irwin, Natasja Behan; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney; Nichola Fryday, (capt), Sam Monaghan; Brittany Hogan, Grace Moore, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird Reps: Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O’Connor, Dorothy Wall, Ailsa Hughes, Anna McGann, Méabh Deely​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.