Greg McWilliams adds seven to Ireland squad for England Six Nations clash – but still no place for Cliodhna Moloney

An extended Ireland Women's Squad has been assembled by Head Coach Greg McWilliams for a one-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of this weekend's Women's Six Nations clash against England in Leicester.

A group of 33 players trained in Dublin in preparation for Sunday's Round 4 game at Mattioli Woods Welford Road with McWilliams adding seven players to his panel for the remainder of the 2022 Championship.

Laura Feely, Laura Sheehan, Mary Healy, Shannon Touhy, Sene Naoupu and the uncapped Leinster pair of Niamh Byrne and Alice O'Dowd have been called up for for the final two rounds.

However, there’s still no place for Cliodhna Moloney who was controversially excluded from the original panel for the tournament despite Ireland assistant coach Rob Sweeney recently stating the door wasn’t closed on a return for the Wasps hooker.

The extended Ireland Women's XVs squad will step up their prep for Sunday at the IRFU High Performance Centre this evening, before travelling to Leicester on Thursday morning. McWilliams' side will then train in England on Thursday and Friday ahead of Saturday's Captain's Run at Welford Road.

"We had a really productive camp on Saturday, during which we got through a good body of work both on and off the pitch," McWilliams said. "Unfortunately we will be without both Sam and Aoife through injuries this weekend.

"David (Nucifora), Aiden (McNulty) and myself have been in regular communication over selection and we feel we have the right balance for this window, knowing that there are further development opportunities coming up for the XVs squad, with plans at an advanced stage for a two-Test Summer Tour in August, and the important qualification tournaments facing the Sevens programme over the same period.

"There are a number of players who have had to be patient during the first three Rounds of the Six Nations and they now have an opportunity to stake a claim for the green jersey. We have a good group of players in camp with us now, a nice mixture of experience and players who have impressed me during the Energia All-Ireland League season, and coming off the back of our win over Italy, are determined to finish the Championship with strong performances."

McWilliams will name his Ireland Match Day 23 to face England on Friday lunchtime.

Sam Monaghan and Aoife Wafer will both miss out through injury, while Stacey Flood, Lucy Mulhall, Anna McGann, Eve Higgins, Brittany Hogan, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons were re-integrated back into the Ireland Sevens programme last week.

Those players returned to training with the National Sevens squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre as Ireland prepare for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series from 30th April - 1st May. The tournament in Langford is their first World Series tournament since winning a historic silver medal in Seville back in January, .

The Sevens squad have a challenging summer schedule ahead, with the journey to Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification getting underway at the Rugby Europe Championship in July before McNulty's side seek to qualify for September's Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

McNulty will finalise his selection for the World Series leg in Canada at the end of this week.

Ireland Women's Squad:

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Alice O'Dowd (UCD/Leinster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Mary Healy (Naas/Suttonians/Leinster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(Captain)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/Connacht)

Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby).

England v Ireland (Kick-off 12pm April 24, live on Virgin Media Two/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer)