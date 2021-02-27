Grand Slam in Wales' sights after Triple Crown win over England

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 27: Alun Wyn Jones of Wales congratulates Cory Hill of Wales after scoring their side's fourth try during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and England at Principality Stadium on February 27, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wales remained on course for the most unlikely of Six Nations Grand Slams after they beat an indisciplined England 40-24 in a controversial match in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales led 17-14 at halftime with tries by Josh Adams and Liam Williams - the first after England were caught napping following a huddle as Dan Biggar found his winger with a kick to the corner and the second after the TMO ruled what seemed a knock-on in the build-up to be legal.

England, who again gave away far too many penalties, stayed in touch with an Anthony Watson try and the boot of Owen Farrell. Sharp tries by opposing scrumhalves Kieran Hardy and Ben Youngs made it 24-all heading into the final quarter.

However, England continued to give away penalties and replacement Welsh flyhalf Callum Sheedy punished them mercilessly, landing three kicks, before Cory Hill finished things off with a late try as Wales secured a bonus point and the Triple Crown after earlier wins over Ireland and Scotland.

Online Editors