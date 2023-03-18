| 5°C Dublin

Grand Slam glory confirms one simple fact – this is the best Ireland team we have ever seen

Sinead Kissane

Jonathan Sexton celebrates hard-fought win. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Jack Conan celebrates. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Jonathan Sexton celebrates hard-fought win. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The home of Irish rugby has never known an evening like it. Ireland were made to fight harder than predicted for the Grand Slam but the fight just made it all the sweeter in the end.

When Johnny Sexton lifted the Six Nations trophy and the Triple Crown was held up by James Ryan and Garry Ringrose, the supporters inside the Aviva Stadium let out a Lansdowne roar the likes of which this place has never heard before. A first ever Grand Slam in Dublin. Some things are worth waiting for.

