‘Good to go, thankfully’ – Johnny Sexton declares himself fit to face Italy in the Six Nations

12 February 2022; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has declared himself fully fit and ready to face Italy in Sunday's Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Sexton missed the recent defeat to France due to a hamstring injury, but after recovering sufficiently, he is expected to return to the starting team in place of Joey Carbery.

Andy Farrell will name his team to face Italy on Friday, with Sexton now in pole position to lead Ireland in Dublin.

“Good to go, thankfully,” Sexton said this afternoon.

“Trained fully at the back end of last week and then did a day with the physios the day we played the U20s, and then trained fully again today and yesterday, so good to go, thankfully.”

Sexton hailed Carbery's performance in Paris, as he welcomed the competition for places for the No 10 jersey.

“I pulled out early on the Wednesday and was hoping it wasn't too bad, but we went for a scan and it was bad enough to rule me out of the game,” Sexton said.

“But we've been swapping in and out all the time. I thought he did well. To get called in late, it's always tougher. I suppose he would have been preparing the same anyway, knowing him, he's a very good professional and always does his prep right. So I don't think it would have affected him too much.

“But look, he was composed on the day and did well, and it's good for him, (after) having a tough time with injuries to get back.

“He's played a few games now in the summer and then Argentina and France, so he's getting those games in the international arena under his belt and he'll only be much better for it.”

Sexton admitted that at 36, he is more mindful than ever of ensuring that he keeps his body in the best possible shape, as he looks forward to returning to action this weekend.

“It’s something that as an older athlete or rugby player, you need to look after yourself better,” he added.

“I don’t think I could have done much different or better in terms of my preparation or whatever. It was one of those things. Maybe I was carrying a knock from the Wales game that I was training with and could have had a bearing, but you just don’t know for sure.

“Anyway, it was a minor enough thing and I bounced back from it. I trained at the back end of last week and fully today and got some kicking done as well at the back end of last week and this week. I'm in a good place now and fit for selection.”