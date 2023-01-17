Going nowhere: Bundee Aki will stay in Ireland until end of 2024 despite his current situation with Connacht

Bundee Aki will stay with Ireland until after the World Cup despite his current Connacht woes as he has already signed a contract extension with IRFU chiefs until the end of 2024.

Connacht’s Jarrad Butler has assured anxious supporters that Sportsground cult hero Bundee Aki still has an important role to play at the province, even though he cannot get into the team presently.

And Butler hopes his fellow Kiwi-born import can stick around for a few more years yet.

It had been assumed that the 32-year-old might be free to leave Ireland as the last contract he signed in 2019 expired this summer ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

However, despite being exiled from his provincial squad, Andy Farrell is expected to name him in an extended Six Nations squad this Thursday and he has remained in constant contact with Connacht as he monitors Aki’s troubling decline in fortunes.

Farrell is a big supporter of Aki and, despite a suspension earlier this season which ruled him out of the majority of the Autumn Series clean sweep, Farrell insisted he remained part of the squad.

However, that is not the case at Connacht.

Current Connacht supremo Andy Friend is leaving the club this summer and Peter Wilkins, who may replace him, reiterated this afternoon that Aki’s exclusion is for form reasons.

“I’m very close to Bundee and he is a very important part of the group,” said Butler, who was supremely confident that the talisman would continue to play an important role at the club.

“I definitely want him to still be around next season and I’m sure a few seasons after that.”

Head coach Peter Wilkins echoed his occasional captain.

“Oh, absolutely. I’m not partial to everyone’s situation and contract negotiations. Bundee has been an important part of this club for a long time and I’ve no doubt he will continue to contribute. He is in a good space and the club values him and that is important.”

Wilkins insisted that there was no other reason, aside from form, behind Aki’s Connacht exclusion, but he refused to offer the midfielder any guarantees ahead of this weekend’s trip to Newcastle, where his side needs a big win to secure the financial boost of a home knock-out tie in the Challenge Cup.

“The team we pick will be reflective of that. We want to give opportunities to guys who have been playing well and have been banging down the door in terms of selection.

“We want to keep some combinations but also ensure we have enough firepower to win the game and with as many points as possible because to get home advantage would be great for us.

“There’s been a lot of talk (about Bundee). He’s absolutely available, he’s trained with us this week, he’s trained really well. But at the same time, he’s in a position where there is a fair amount of competition.

“Cathal Forde has done a terrific job since he got his opportunity against the Sharks. And even in the 13 position, Tom Farrell has been a real strength there for us and Byron Ralston did well there in the week just gone. It’s a busy position group.

“Tom Daly can’t even get a look in at the moment despite being a quality player. Bundee is available, but we have to see what we do about the management of the group in the centres.”

Wilkins is in charge of team selection, and although Friend has the final say, the Englishman insists there is unanimous agreement about Aki’s exclusion.

“Yeah, look, as a coaching staff and organisation, everyone is aligned and we want what is best for the club and what is best for us, week to week, in terms of performances.

“But they also want to look after the individuals and make sure everyone is supported. Everyone wants to play and also has international ambitions and (are) on different stages of that journey.

“So we certainly wouldn’t be doing anything that was harming a player’s development with us or the national team.

“For us, it is about managing the group and Bundee has been training with us. He was excellent today and a good Monday, so he is in a good head space. He is training hard and will be in the selection mix.”

Although Farrell has once again been in touch this week with the club as he prepares to unveil the first squad of this defining World Cup season, Wilkins dismisses fears that Aki’s club situation will affect his international status.

“There’s not a massive concern. We want to support Bundee’s Irish ambitions and support the Irish team as well. We have been in regular contact with Andy Farrell and the coaches in terms of how the players are going and the lead-in they are getting hopefully going into camps.

“So there is a real good line of communication there. And you saw after the suspension last year, he was still supported by the Irish camp in terms of being involved at the end of the November period. “We won’t do anything to harm his involvement, but it’s important we have that line of communication.”

Luckless injury-afflicted wing Adam Byrne is set to feature in Newcastle this weekend and although Matthew Burke is back in full training, he will not be risked.

Seán Masterson faces surgery on a long-standing Achilles issue, which will end his season, while Paul Boyle, David Hawkshaw and Gavin Thornbury remain out.