Garry Ringrose’s absence sorely felt as Ireland’s clunky midfield deliver mixed bag

Cian Tracey in Rome

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey is tackled by Sebastian Negri, left, and Michele Lamaro of Italy during the Six Nations clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey is tackled by Sebastian Negri, left, and Michele Lamaro of Italy during the Six Nations clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It took the TV camera 14 minutes to locate Johnny Sexton sitting in the Stadio Olimpico stand, and while the focus was very much on the injured captain, the absence of the man alongside him was arguably felt even more by Ireland.

When Garry Ringrose was a late withdrawal from the team, Andy Farrell had a couple of options, yet rather than select a like-for-like replacement, the Ireland boss opted to shift Bundee Aki to outside centre, and promote Stuart McCloskey from the bench.

