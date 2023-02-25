It took the TV camera 14 minutes to locate Johnny Sexton sitting in the Stadio Olimpico stand, and while the focus was very much on the injured captain, the absence of the man alongside him was arguably felt even more by Ireland.

When Garry Ringrose was a late withdrawal from the team, Andy Farrell had a couple of options, yet rather than select a like-for-like replacement, the Ireland boss opted to shift Bundee Aki to outside centre, and promote Stuart McCloskey from the bench.

Fair enough, it made sense. However, as an experiment, it didn’t work, with Aki exposed on several occasions in the notoriously difficult to defend, ‘13’ channel.

The only surprise was that it took Farrell until the 72nd minute to change things up, with Jimmy O’Brien coming on for McCloskey, which meant Aki could return to his more natural inside centre position.

Italy had clearly targeted Aki, and as they punched holes in the Irish defence with alarming ease, it was difficult not to imagine the difference Ringrose would have made.

Ireland missed a whopping 27 tackles, which is unheard of for a Farrell team, with Aki responsible for five of them, four of which were in the first half.

Aki had a bizarre game, as he mixed some sublime attacking moments with some defensive lapses and sloppy penalty concessions.

The Connacht man will also have major regrets about throwing an intercept pass for Pierre Bruno’s try on the stroke of half-time, which gave Italy hope of mounting a comeback.

Ireland’s midfield was clunky, as McCloskey and Aki, whose playing styles are very similar, struggled to strike up a chemistry.

“Some good, some improving to do,” was Farrell’s assessment of how his midfield duo fared.

“I thought defensively we were a bit off at times, certainly set-piece wise etc. Stu and Bundee individually made some good inroads.

"It’s a new partnership coming together with a new half-back partnership. It’s always going to be tested under pressure when you are playing against a good side like that.

“But I thought they came through the game pretty well all in all. I thought we missed one or two chances that we need to review and realise, so there’s always room for improvement there.”

As expected, both players carried hard all afternoon, racking up some impressive numbers, yet, at times, there was a lack of a cutting edge, with Ireland guilty of forcing things.

Losing Ringrose was a major blow on several fronts because although his defensive and attacking strengths are obvious, he has also emerged as a real leader, and a major vocal presence on the pitch.

You wondered who would fill that void, and it was clear from early doors that Ross Byrne was doing his best to step up in that regard.

In the immediate aftermath of Stephen Varney’s sixth minute try, Byrne gathered his team-mates in a huddle under the posts, and led the chat, but this did not feel like the day when concerns over Sexton’s replacement were firmly put to bed.

If anything, the muddled 10-12-13 axis merely reiterated how reliant Ireland are on Sexton, and Ringrose, who is fast becoming one of the most important players in this team.

Farrell’s options could be further enhanced for the Scotland game in a fortnight, with Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw both due back from injury.

If neither player makes it back in time though, then Farrell has a major dilemma on his hands because as good as the Italy attack was, Scotland are even more dangerous.

On his first Six Nations start, Byrne did a lot of things well, but this wasn’t the kind of performance that ensures he will remain Sexton’s back-up for the foreseeable future.

With Joey Carbery running the kicking tee for Byrne, it was a reminder that the Munster out-half very much remains part of the conversation.

Perhaps Byrne would have benefited from having a more cohesive centre partnership outside him, as Ireland really lacked a ball-player without Ringrose.

In the long run, Farrell will welcome such a tough examination against an impressive Italian team, but ahead of some much more difficult tests, he will be mindful that there is still plenty of scope for improvement, particularly on the defensive side of things.

Considering Ringrose cried off so late, Aki may not have trained at ‘13’ that often over the last week, yet Farrell’s no excuses culture means that he demands much higher standards.

Aki has plenty of credit in the bank, and while McCloskey has enjoyed an extended run in the team, when everyone is fit, Henshaw and Ringrose is still Ireland’s best all-round centre combination.

The TV director continued to pick out Sexton as the game went on, but they may as well have been focusing on Ringrose next to him because he was the player Ireland missed the most in Rome.