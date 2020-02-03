Garry Ringrose out of Wales and England games as Connors added to Ireland squad

Garry Ringrose is out of the Wales and England games

Ireland hope to have Garry Ringrose back for the last two rounds of the Six Nations after the Leinster centre underwent surgery on the hand injury he suffered against Scotland.

The IRFU have ruled the centre out of this week's match against Wales and the visit to Twickenham as a result of the suspected broken thumb that forced him off at half-time.

Robbie Henshaw replaced him and is the favourite to come into the team, but Andy Farrell has options with Will Addison and Chris Farrell both suitable replacements if needed.

The coach has added Leinster flanker Will Connors to his main squad as he sweats on the availability of Caelan Doris for Saturday.

Doris and prop Dave Kilcoyne were forced off with head injuries and are going through the return to play protocols.

Tadhg Furlong is being monitored by the team's medical staff after coming off with tight calves.

Development players Harry Byrne, Ryan Baird and Robert Balacoune have joined back up with their provinces after a fortnight with the squad, but 23-year-old Connors is promoted to the senior ranks.

Farrell names his team to face Wales tomorrow.