Garry Ringrose could miss remainder of Six Nations after suffering suspected broken finger against Scots

Garry Ringrose is in danger of missing the remainder of the Six Nations after suffering a suspected broken finger in yesterday's win over Scotland.

The centre appeared to pick up the injury late in the first-half and was subsequently replaced at the interval.

Ringrose underwent a scan last night where the extent of the damage was revealed, and he now faces a spell on the sidelines.

Independent.ie understands that Ringrose is in a race to make it back before the end of the tournament, and is expected to undergo further examination on his finger.

Recovery times for such an injury can vary and while the 25-year old will be hoping to be on the lower end of the scale, broken fingers can take up to two months to fully heal.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell revealed after the game last night that Ringrose would undergo a scan as he was left to count the cost of his first game in charge.

Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne both suffered head injuries while Tadhg Furlong was helped from the field after both of his calves cramped up.

It's not what Farrell needs ahead of next Saturday's visit of Wales to Dublin.

Ringrose would be a massive loss as the door reopens for Robbie Henshaw to come back into the starting XV alongside Bundee Aki.

An injury update is expected from the IRFU tomorrow, before Ireland name their team to play Wales on Tuesday.

