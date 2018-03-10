Sport Six Nations

Sunday 11 March 2018

Gallery: 21 of the best images as Ireland stars celebrate their Six Nations with their loved ones

10 March 2018; Keith Earls of Munster with his daughters Laurie, right, and Ella May following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Keith Earls of Munster with his daughters Laurie, right, and Ella May following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

There were joyous scenes at the Aviva Stadium today as Ireland beat Scotland 28-8 for a bonus point victory that all but secured the Six Nations title.

England surrendered their NatWest 6 Nations title to Ireland a few hours later with a round to spare after a 22-16 defeat by France completed their worst Championship performance since 2010.

Eddie Jones' side needed a bonus-point win over France to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive after Ireland took maximum points in their 28-8 victory against Scotland.

However, they never dominated in a penalty-strewn and scrappy match at Stade de France, with Les Bleus' superiority at the breakdown seeing them edge to victory.

As is tradition, the Irish players were joined on the field for the final home game of the competition by their loved ones and it provided some heartwarming images.

10 March 2018; Keith Earls of Ireland with his daughters Ella May, left, and Laurie after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Keith Earls of Ireland with his daughters Ella May, left, and Laurie after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Devin Toner of Ireland with with his son Max, age 5 months, and wife Mary following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Devin Toner of Ireland with with his son Max, age 5 months, and wife Mary following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Devin Toner of Ireland with with his son Max, age 5 months, and wife Mary following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Conor Murray of Ireland following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland with his son Luca following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland with his son Luca following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Keith Earls of Ireland with his daughters Ella May, left, and Laurie after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Keith Earls of Ireland with his daughters Laurie and Ella May after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Sean Cronin of Ireland with his children Cillian and Finn following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018: Jonathan Sexton of Ireland with his son Luca after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018: CJ Stander of Ireland with his wife Jean Marié following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Keith Earls of Munster with his daughters Laurie, right, and Ella May following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018: Keith Earls of Ireland with his daughters Ella May, left, and Laurie after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018: Peter O’Mahony of Ireland walks alongside his daughter Indie after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Keith Earls of Munster with his daughters Laurie, right, and Ella May following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018: Conor Murray of Ireland reacts while wathcing the final moments of the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018: Peter O’Mahony of Ireland walks alongside his daughter Indie after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Jess Redden, girlfriend of Rob Kearney of Ireland, during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
10 March 2018; Sean Cronin of Ireland with his sons Cillian and Finn after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
10 March 2018: Garry Ringrose, left, and Jordan Larmour of Ireland celebrate after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport