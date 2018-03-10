Gallery: 21 of the best images as Ireland stars celebrate their Six Nations with their loved ones

Independent.ie

There were joyous scenes at the Aviva Stadium today as Ireland beat Scotland 28-8 for a bonus point victory that all but secured the Six Nations title.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/six-nations/gallery-21-of-the-best-images-as-ireland-stars-celebrate-their-six-nations-with-their-loved-ones-36691171.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36691144.ece/27441/AUTOCROP/h342/1464934.jpg