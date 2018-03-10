Gallery: 21 of the best images as Ireland stars celebrate their Six Nations with their loved ones
There were joyous scenes at the Aviva Stadium today as Ireland beat Scotland 28-8 for a bonus point victory that all but secured the Six Nations title.
England surrendered their NatWest 6 Nations title to Ireland a few hours later with a round to spare after a 22-16 defeat by France completed their worst Championship performance since 2010.
Eddie Jones' side needed a bonus-point win over France to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive after Ireland took maximum points in their 28-8 victory against Scotland.
However, they never dominated in a penalty-strewn and scrappy match at Stade de France, with Les Bleus' superiority at the breakdown seeing them edge to victory.
As is tradition, the Irish players were joined on the field for the final home game of the competition by their loved ones and it provided some heartwarming images.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'They'll be very quiet tonight' - Ireland are Six Nations champions for 2018 but focus now on Grand Slam
- 'History doesn't protect you from the future' - Joe Schmidt relishing the chance to test England's home record
- Player ratings: Seven Irish players earn 8/10 rating after pivotal win over the Scots
- 'We've put ourselves in an incredible position' - Rob Kearney has sights firmly fixed on Grand Slam
- 'No one can catch us' - Joe Schmidt celebrates Six Nations title win despite it not being mathematically over
- France 22 England 16 as it happened: Les Bleus condemn Eddie Jones' men to back-to-back defeats
- England need a five-point win in Paris to deny Ireland the Six Nations title after Joe Schmidt's side down Scotland
- WATCH: Jacob Stockdale equals 104-year-old Six Nations record with first half brace