Leinster are hopeful that Tadhg Furlong's latest setback will not rule him out of Ireland's Six Nations restart against Italy next month.

Furlong (27), who hasn't played since rugby's return, had just overcome a back problem before he picked up a calf injury in training.

Stuart Lancaster revealed that the tighthead has not suffered a muscle tear, but he stressed that Furlong would likely have to feature for Leinster to prove his fitness ahead of the Italy clash on October 24.

"We're not talking a major calf tear at all," Lancaster said.

"I don't think he's out of the (Ireland) equation at all. The one thing I think Tadhg would want before playing against Italy is a game - the only game he's going to get is a game for Leinster ideally. So I think that's the goal really. I'm pretty certain he will be up and running by that time.

"But if Ireland are sufficiently confident to put him in without a game, I guess, remains to be seen."

