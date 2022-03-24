| 9.2°C Dublin

Fryday feeling: meteoric rise of Ireland’s rugby captain

From club beginner to international captain in just eight short years

Irish captain Nichola Fryday at the IRFU's High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Irish captain Nichola Fryday at the IRFU's High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sinead Kissane Twitter

There was no masterplan behind Nichola Fryday’s decision to go to Tullamore rugby club and start playing the game in the summer of 2014. That summer was open season. Fryday had finished second year in UCD and was at home in Kilcormac, Offaly for the summer months with nothing much planned when her mother, Rosemary, said to her about going to Tullamore to have a go with the women’s rugby team which had been formed the previous year.

Fryday’s only experience of rugby until then was in secondary school in Kilkenny College when it was a transition year module and they played it once a fortnight. That was it until her mother threw out the idea to her that summer.

