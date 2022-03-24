Fryday feeling: meteoric rise of Ireland’s rugby captain

There was no masterplan behind Nichola Fryday’s decision to go to Tullamore rugby club and start playing the game in the summer of 2014. That summer was open season. Fryday had finished second year in UCD and was at home in Kilcormac, Offaly for the summer months with nothing much planned when her mother, Rosemary, said to her about going to Tullamore to have a go with the women’s rugby team which had been formed the previous year.

Fryday’s only experience of rugby until then was in secondary school in Kilkenny College when it was a transition year module and they played it once a fortnight. That was it until her mother threw out the idea to her that summer.

Nichola’s uncle, Billy Fryday, is the groundskeeper and a former president of Tullamore RFC. Her first rugby coach, Colin Hughes, remembers Fryday arriving into training one summer’s day and saying: “I’m Billy’s niece.” And it went from there. “It’s strange, in a way, that one sentence from her mother and now she’s the Irish women’s captain. It’s quite a journey that she’s been on,” Hughes said.

The arc in Fryday’s story is that less than eight years after she first started playing club rugby, she was promoted to Ireland captain this week ahead of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations. Fryday (26) is the lineout caller in the Irish team, but she’s never had to carry this weight of responsibility before.

She has the second highest number of caps (22) in the current Ireland squad (Eimear Considine has 23) and that naturally marked her out as a contender to take over from the retired Ciara Griffin.

Read More

“For me, Nichola was absolutely the best choice for the role of captain,” says her former Ireland team-mate, Paula Fitzpatrick. “She’s very popular in the camp and very hardworking. People tend to follow her. She’s really well-grounded as well – her head would never get too big. The only thing about the grounding though is that I know her Dad cleans her boots for her!”

Fryday found her footing in Tullamore and they put shape on her potential. And there was one point of difference that stood out after her first few weeks of training.

“It was just amazing from the get-go: her tackle technique for such a tall girl. She was able to get her hinge and her hips and her upper body so parallel to the ground that it was very obvious then she had a lot of very good technical ability,” says Hughes, whose sister Ailsa is also in the Ireland squad.

“As much as she was technically skilful to begin with, it wasn’t a case of ‘this is going to be a star’. She was new to rugby and she slowly integrated herself into our team over the four years that she was with us. She works hard at her game. I would have coached plenty of talented girls who wouldn’t have had that and who maybe were more talented than Nichola. But they wouldn’t have had that aptitude or attitude.”

Fryday had her breakthrough year only two years after starting rugby. She was named Tullamore’s player of the year in 2016 and that summer she went to her first provincial trial for Connacht at Buccaneers RFC where she was among 40 or 50 other players trying to catch the coaches’ eye.

“Nichola stood out straight away. Her athleticism was excellent. She was one that straight away we felt like, ‘yeah, there’s a really good rugby player in her’,” says JP Walsh, former Connacht women’s head coach.

“She was out in front I think with all the fitness tests. Just really eager, hungry for it.

“There are some people that just go quietly about their business. They know where they want to get to and they just quietly go about it – she could be one of those people,” Walsh adds.

“I actually said it to her in her first couple of months and I think she was kind of shocked. I said to her, ‘you’ll play for Ireland’. I would have been talking to Tom Tierney a lot – the Irish coach at the time – and he came down to watch her play. And he said, ‘yeah, there’s definitely a good player there’.”

And that’s when rugby had a plan for Fryday. She made the cut for Connacht and played her first game for Ireland in November 2016.

She started out playing blindside flanker and also played No 8, but Ireland management began to view her more as a lock. She spent another two seasons with Tullamore RFC and helped them to successive promotions in the Leinster League but then joined Galwegians to continue playing in the AIL.

Last November, she signed with Premier 15s team, Exeter Chiefs. “Her game is leading by example,” Fitzpatrick says. “You might not see everything that she does on the pitch because it’s a lot of the thankless work. It might be things like securing a ruck but if that wasn’t done, we wouldn’t be able to score a try out wide.

“She’s the type of person who says what needs to be said. She’s not a roaring and shouting all the time type of person or player. I think she’s more measured in what she’d say.”

Ireland will be the only team in the Women’s Six Nations that won’t be at the World Cup later this year. There’s talent in this young squad but inexperience could be seriously exposed in this championship, which is some jumping-off point for the new captain.

“There probably will be a lot of tough moments,” Fitzpatrick says. “Nic’s role as a leader is going to be about people motivation and keeping focussed, I guess, on their purpose. The likes of England and France in this Six Nations are head and shoulders above the other teams at the moment.

“She’s a calm person and people listen to her, they respond to her so I’d say she’ll be good in terms of player management and keeping people on board, keeping them together, which will be tough to do.

“Whenever a camp is winning, it’s easy for everyone to be happy, but if things aren’t going to plan, I think she’ll be a good person to keep everyone on the right track.”

Fryday may never have imagined this would be the track she’d be on when she travelled to Tullamore for her first rugby training session less than eight years ago. But it’s her road now.