From Senior Cup to senior pro - Johnny Sexton's journey towards 100 caps

When Johnny Sexton was a fresh-faced 16-year-old transition year student, he was so confident in his own ability that he made a bet with an older team-mate that he would win the upcoming Leinster Senior Cup for St Mary's College.

This was before Christmas, the tournament still several weeks away, and although Sexton was on the fringes of the squad, he had no doubt that by the time the cup rolled around, he was going to make his mark.

The story goes that the bet was placed with a repeat Leaving Cert student, so it was essentially a fourth year telling a Senior Cup veteran, who was three years older than him, that he would be the main man come March.

Naturally enough, not much notice was taken at the time. After all, who was going to believe that a rookie out-half, straight out of the Junior Cup, and playing two years above his age-grade, could have such a decisive impact?

However, the more Sexton trained with the senior team, the whispers began to grow louder that this assured teenager didn't just have a big mouth,he really did have something special about him.

It didn't come as much of a shock then when Mary's marched to the 2002 final, Sexton fulfilled his prophecy when coming off the bench and kicking a drop goal three minutes from time to break Belvedere hearts.

The 11,980 spectators inside Lansdowne Road that day left the stadium knowing that it wouldn't be the last time they heard the name Jonathan Sexton.

“He didn't make the bet in an arrogant or cocky way, but he was just so assured in his own ability,” Rob Sweeney, who started at tighthead for Mary's, says.

“He was confident enough as a fourth year to b*****k us as sixth years.

“I didn't mind that because he wanted to win. I loved that about him. You'd take the b*****king all day because all he wanted to do was drive the standards of himself and everyone around him. He wanted everyone to be up on his level.

“He was always so assertive. He knew how he wanted the game to be played and he was the one driving it.

“He wouldn't have shouted at you constantly because he was still only 16, but his assertiveness definitely grew as he got older and started playing first team with the club.”

Johnny Sexton during an AIL match for St Mary's against Shannon in December 2007. Photo: Paul Mohan/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton during an AIL match for St Mary's against Shannon in December 2007. Photo: Paul Mohan/Sportsfile

Kicking such a dramatic drop goal would be huge moment for any young player, but for Sexton it was a mere starting point along a journey that he always believed he was destined to take.

Nineteen years later, he has won almost everything in the game, including being crowned World Player of the Year in 2018, and he now stands on the verge of becoming just the seventh Irish player to win 100 caps for his country.

For that to happen over the coming weeks, Sexton would have to feature in all five Six Nations games, and although he has been battling with his body more often recently, if fit, the Ireland captain is in line to make his 100th appearance in green when England come to Dublin for the tournament finale on March 20.

If the Six Nations title is on the line, it would be a fitting way to mark a significant milestone for one of the greatest players that this country has produced.

“I’ve got a massive amount of respect for Johnny,” England out-half Owen Farrell, who is set to come up against Sexton next month, says.

“He’s been a very good player for a very long time for Ireland. The way that he’s kept getting better is impressive.

“To win 100 caps when you factor in his rivalry with Ronan O’Gara in his younger years is massively impressive. It’s a big achievement.”

Anyone who has been there from the start of Sexton's rise will tell you the one thing that has always separated him from the rest is his utterly driven mentality.

That has never wavered throughout his career, and while he has let his temper get the better of him at times, without it, he wouldn't be half the player he is today.

“His dedication and his mindset was different to everyone else's,” Sweeney recalls.

“He's a messer, but there was never any messing when it came to rugby. When it was business, it was business. His mindset is always what sets him apart.

“Him kicking the drop goal to win the Senior Cup would have given him much more of an aura and a presence in the hallways in school.

“As a fifth year, he would have been strutting around the school and rightly so!

“You can't say you always knew he was going to be this good, but he was always going to give it his best shot because he was always so dedicated.

“I didn't always think when we were playing Senior Cup, 'Oh yeah, Jonno is going to be the best out-half in the world'. But you knew he would definitely go for it.”

Sweeney was one of a few players from that 2002 Mary's team who went on to join the professional ranks.

In fact, the newly-appointed Ireland women's scrum coach signed a development contract with Leinster the same summer (2005) as Sexton, and even though Sweeney's time in his home province never worked out as he hoped, the ex-prop went on to play with Connacht, as well as enjoying a fine career in the All-Ireland League (AIL).

Rob Sweeney, a former schools rugby team-mate of Johnny Sexton's, playing for Connacht in a pre-season friendly against Harlequins in 2010. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Rob Sweeney, a former schools rugby team-mate of Johnny Sexton's, playing for Connacht in a pre-season friendly against Harlequins in 2010. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

“As young players, you might have been out late on Leeson Street or Harcourt Street, but there was never any of that with him,” Sweeney insists.

“He was always completely dedicated and committed to the cause.

“If you were to pick any one of our Senior Cup-winning team and ask who you thought was going to be the best, it would have been Jonno because his dedication was just always there.

“A couple of us went pro from that team, but our careers weren't what Jonno's was. His mindset and his lifestyle were ahead of his time.

“He has been very good at making himself the best out-half in the world.”

It wasn't all plain sailing, however, as there were a few hiccups along the way to the top, which should come as a valuable lesson for any young aspiring player.

Sexton didn't manage to get the required Leaving Cert points to study medicine and instead ended up doing chemical engineering at UCD, before landing an office job in an insurance company, where he has previously reminisced about how he was like a rabbit caught in headlights when farmers would ring him up looking for a loan to buy tractors.

It wasn't long before rugby really took hold and his reputation began to blossom in the AIL.

“Jonno was working for Steve Hennessy (current St Mary's RFC director of rugby) at the time and he brought him through,” Sweeney says.

“We were a struggling Mary's team, but Jonno was still a guaranteed 12 or 15 points for us. That gave us confidence.

“If we were going out to play any of the Limerick teams, you would feel a lot more confident if you knew he was getting released by Leinster on the Thursday and playing for us at the weekend.

“It was like, 'Jesus, we have Jonno, deadly.' He brought that extra something to you.”

Sexton has always been proud of his Mary's roots, just as much as the school and club have relished seeing one of their own go on to scale such heights with Leinster, Ireland and the Lions.

“For a relatively small school, it's class to have someone like him as an ambassador. He's 35 now, but Jonno is still the guy the young lads talk about,” Sweeney says.

Andy Farrell first worked with Sexton on the 2013 Lions tour and having seen first-hand his development over the years, the Ireland head coach was in no doubt that he was the man to captain the country as soon as he took over.

Even now, with the added responsibility, Farrell is impressed with how Sexton continues to evolve, despite his advancing years.

“Obviously with the captaincy his leadership has grown massively,” Farrell says.

“He’s always been a team-first man anyway by trying to lead by example, but he’s got more subtleties into the leadership aspect of his game, which I think is going to benefit his game in general as well.

“I think his game understanding is constantly improving. His energy is right there, you’ve seen that in training this week and he’s one that’s never happy to stand still.

“He’s always looking to try and improve, and drive everyone else on as well. I suppose there’s a responsibility that comes with that, that he relishes.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell (left) says Johnny Sexton's 'leadership has grown massively' since he took on the captaincy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell (left) says Johnny Sexton's 'leadership has grown massively' since he took on the captaincy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

His best days may be behind him, yet Sexton is still the heartbeat of both club and country, and until someone else proves that they are good enough to oust him, that will remain so.

He knows the end is growing ever closer, but his ambition and passion still burn as strong as ever, especially with 100 caps now within touching distance.

"It does come in (to my thinking) the odd time, it would be a pretty special milestone to get to,” Sexton admits.

“For me, when you get your debut at 23, you never imagine 100 caps will be possible. It still might not be, you still need to stay fit, play well, and get picked to get there.

“It would be a special group to get into. You look at the players in there and they're all special players in their own right. Of course I'd love to get there. Whether it happens or not is another thing. It's another little bit of motivation, but that's very much down the line.”

Sexton will lead Ireland out for his 96th cap in Cardiff tomorrow afternoon, and for a man who has never lacked motivation from as early as he made that bet all those years ago, you wouldn't back against him reaching the century before he eventually decides to call it a day.

Perhaps then, those who seem to have forgotten lately just what he has brought to the famous number 10 jersey, will fully appreciate Sexton's enduring class.