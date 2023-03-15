From ‘Le Drop’ to ‘Le Sulk’ – The highs and lows of Johnny Sexton’s Six Nations career

From making his tournament debut against France in 2010, to winning three titles, including the Grand Slam in 2018, Johnny Sexton has enjoyed a long and storied Six Nations career.

On Saturday, Sexton will play his final Six Nations game against England at the Aviva Stadium, as he looks to lead Ireland to their fourth Grand Slam, the first won in Dublin, while the talismanic out-half also has a chance to overtake his former team-mate Ronan O'Gara as the tournament's all-time highest points scorer.

Here we reflect on the highs and lows of Sexton's 14 Six Nations campaigns.

2010 Six Nations

France 33 Ireland 10, Stade de France, February 13

Johnny Sexton’s Six Nations career began on a miserable night for Ireland in Paris, when the defence of their Grand Slam title went up in flames, just two games into the tournament.

Sexton replaced Ronan O’Gara for the final 11 minutes, and while it marked a significant milestone for the then 24-year-old out-half, the game itself wasn’t exactly memorable.

He impressed enough in his brief cameo to earn his first Six Nations start in Ireland’s next game, a narrow win in Twickenham, where he scored his first points of the tournament.

Johnny Sexton is tackled by France's Mathieu Bastareaud, left, and Lionel Nallet during the 2010 Six Nations clash at Stade de France. Photo: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

Johnny Sexton is tackled by France's Mathieu Bastareaud, left, and Lionel Nallet during the 2010 Six Nations clash at Stade de France. Photo: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

2011 Six Nations

Ireland 24 England 8, Aviva Stadium, March 19

Having started the campaign as Ireland’s first choice ‘10’, Sexton was overtaken by O’Gara in the pecking order until the final game rolled around.

England arrived in Dublin with the Grand Slam on the line, as they sought their first win in the capital since completing their previous clean sweep in 2003.

However, Sexton drove a dagger into English hearts with a masterful, 14-point, man-of-the-match display that ended Martin Johnson’s side’s ambitions on the day Brian O’Driscoll became the Six Nations all-time leading try-scorer on 25.

2012 Six Nations

Ireland 42 Italy 10, Aviva Stadium, February 25

For the first time in his career, Sexton started all five of Ireland’s Six Nations games, with the personal highlight coming in a big win at home to Italy.

Sexton stamped his class all over proceedings, kicking seven out of eight shots at goal for a haul of 17 points.

He continued his strong scoring form throughout the campaign to finish with 56 points, but it was only good enough for third place, as Ireland fell short to England and Grand Slam winners Wales.

2013 Six Nations

Ireland 6 England 12, Aviva Stadium, February 10

A bad day during which England ended their 10-year wait for a Six Nations win in Dublin was made all the worse as Sexton suffered a first-half hamstring injury that subsequently ended his tournament.

Ireland’s campaign went from bad to worse, as they were beaten in Murrayfield, drew with France before Italy secured a famous win in Rome.

A dismal fifth-place finish cost Declan Kidney his job, as the only game his Ireland team won was the first outing against the Grand Slam champions Wales, when Sexton played the full 80 minutes.

Johnny Sexton is helped from the pitch by team doctor Dr. Eanna Falvey, left, and team physio Dr. James Allen during the 2013 clash against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Johnny Sexton is helped from the pitch by team doctor Dr. Eanna Falvey, left, and team physio Dr. James Allen during the 2013 clash against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

2014 Six Nations

France 20 Ireland 22, Stade de France, March 15

Sexton was at his brilliant best, as he guided Ireland to the Six Nations title in thrilling circumstances.

A thumb injury wasn’t enough to deny Ireland’s playmaker starting all five games and finishing as the tournament’s joint-highest try scorer with four tries.

Sexton’s moment arrived on the final day in Paris, when he returned to the city he was playing his club rugby in with Racing, and scored 17 of Ireland’s 22 points en route to being crowned champions.

2015 Six Nations

Scotland 10 Ireland 40, Murrayfield, March 21

Come kick-off, Ireland knew that only a 20-point margin of victory would be enough to overtake Wales at the top of the table on one of the most memorable days in Six Nations history.

Sexton kicked 18 points while an excellent all-round team performance condemned Scotland to the wooden spoon.

With Sexton instrumental, Ireland won back-to-back titles for the first time since 1949 after England were unable to come up with the required 26-point winning margin in a cracking, 12-try encounter with France, who made Joe Schmidt’s men sweat until the end.

Ireland's Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton celebrate after winning the 2015 Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield. Photo: Brendan Moran /Sportsfile

Ireland's Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton celebrate after winning the 2015 Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield. Photo: Brendan Moran /Sportsfile

2016 Six Nations

Ireland 16 Wales 16, Aviva Stadium, February 7

Sexton came into the campaign with question marks hanging over his form, as well as concerns over his head injuries.

However, while Ireland stuttered their way through the tournament, Sexton delivered a timely reminder of his class by getting better with each game. It all started in Dublin, where Ireland let a 13-0 lead slip to Wales, who led 16-13 until Sexton stepped up and held his nerve to kick a 74th-minute penalty to snatch a draw. By the end of the Six Nations, those doubting Sexton had been silenced.

2017 Six Nations

Ireland 19 France 9, Aviva Stadium, February 25

A calf injury ruled Sexton out of Ireland’s opening two games, with many people calling for Paddy Jackson to keep his place at out-half.

However, Schmidt decided to back his main man, who repaid him by producing a tactically brilliant showing in a win over France that propelled Ireland to the top of the table.

Sexton was at his probing best as he again showed just why he was one of the world’s best, which was duly acknowledged by the standing ovation he received when he was replaced late on.

2018 Six Nations

France 13 Ireland 15, Stade de France, February 3

It’s difficult to think of a moment that better encapsulates Sexton’s illustrious Six Nations record than ‘Le Drop’.

With the clock well in the 83rd minute, and after 42 bruising, yet controlled phases in the driving Parisian rain, Sexton slotted an outrageous 45m drop-goal to seal a dramatic victory and spark wild celebrations.

It proved to be the start of a magical journey, Sexton scoring 44 points on the way to Ireland winning their third Grand Slam by downing England in the snow at Twickenham, in what was one of the great Irish performances.

Johnny Sexton reacts after kicking the match-winning drop goal during the 2018 Six Nations clash against France at the Stade de France. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton reacts after kicking the match-winning drop goal during the 2018 Six Nations clash against France at the Stade de France. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

2019 Six Nations

Italy 16 Ireland 26, Stadio Olimpico, February 24

After Schmidt described Ireland as “a bit broken” following a damaging home defeat to England, his side were on a sharp downward spiral.

Sexton was far from his best in Rome, and with a thigh injury adding to his frustration, he vented his fury at team-mates, as well as kicking a towel in anger as he was replaced by debutant Jack Carty late on.

Sexton started all five Six Nations games but he was unable to arrest the slide, which followed the team all the way to the World Cup in Japan.

Johnny Sexton gets a strapping after being substituted during the 2019 Six Nations clash against Italy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton gets a strapping after being substituted during the 2019 Six Nations clash against Italy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

2020 Six Nations

Ireland 19 Scotland 12, Aviva Stadium, February 1

A new era began under Andy Farrell, who had no hesitation in selecting Sexton as his captain as soon as he took over as head coach.

The Six Nations opener was a proud day for Sexton and his family, as he skippered his country for the first time in the tournament.

Sexton marked the occasion by scoring 14 of Ireland’s 19 points against Scotland to get his tenure off to a winning start.

2021 Six Nations

Ireland 13 France 15, Aviva Stadium, February 14

The build-up to this game was dominated by off-field matters, as Sexton’s concussion history was brought into the public domain again, this time by his former French neurologist.

The doctor made some wild claims about the number of head injuries Sexton had suffered, which left a very sour taste.

Sexton missed the defeat to France due to a hamstring issue, and despite Ireland’s third-place finish, he ended up as the tournament’s top points scorer on 65.

2022 Six Nations

Ireland 26 Scotland 5, Aviva Stadium, March 19

On what was his last Six Nations game in Twickenham, Sexton inspired Ireland to a big win over 14-man England that kept alive his side’s chances of winning the title heading into the final day.

Although it didn’t quite work out as Ireland had hoped, but Ireland lifted the Triple Crown for the first time since 2018, and the first time at home since 2004. That whetted the appetite nicely for what was to come in New Zealand and the clean sweep of home November internationals.

2023 Six Nations . . . so far

Scotland 7 Ireland 22, Murrayfield, March 12

With one sweet strike of his trusted right boot, Sexton bisected the posts from a difficult touchline conversion to draw level with O’Gara as the all-time highest Six Nations points scorer on 557.

You couldn’t have scripted it better heading into the talismanic out-half’s final Six Nations game, as Sexton looks to captain Ireland to a Grand Slam for the first time in Dublin, as well as overtaking O’Gara.