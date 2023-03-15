| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From ‘Le Drop’ to ‘Le Sulk’ – The highs and lows of Johnny Sexton’s Six Nations career

Johnny Sexton reacts after kicking the match-winning drop goal during the 2018 Six Nations clash against France at the Stade de France. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Johnny Sexton gets a strapping after being substituted during the 2019 Six Nations clash against Italy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Johnny Sexton is tackled by France's Mathieu Bastareaud, left, and Lionel Nallet during the 2010 Six Nations clash at Stade de France. Photo: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE Expand
Ireland's Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton celebrate after winning the 2015 Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield. Photo: Brendan Moran /Sportsfile Expand
Johnny Sexton is helped from the pitch by team doctor Dr. Eanna Falvey, left, and team physio Dr. James Allen during the 2013 clash against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Johnny Sexton reacts after kicking the match-winning drop goal during the 2018 Six Nations clash against France at the Stade de France. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton reacts after kicking the match-winning drop goal during the 2018 Six Nations clash against France at the Stade de France. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton gets a strapping after being substituted during the 2019 Six Nations clash against Italy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton gets a strapping after being substituted during the 2019 Six Nations clash against Italy. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton is tackled by France's Mathieu Bastareaud, left, and Lionel Nallet during the 2010 Six Nations clash at Stade de France. Photo: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

Johnny Sexton is tackled by France's Mathieu Bastareaud, left, and Lionel Nallet during the 2010 Six Nations clash at Stade de France. Photo: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

Ireland's Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton celebrate after winning the 2015 Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield. Photo: Brendan Moran /Sportsfile

Ireland's Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton celebrate after winning the 2015 Six Nations Championship at Murrayfield. Photo: Brendan Moran /Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton is helped from the pitch by team doctor Dr. Eanna Falvey, left, and team physio Dr. James Allen during the 2013 clash against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Johnny Sexton is helped from the pitch by team doctor Dr. Eanna Falvey, left, and team physio Dr. James Allen during the 2013 clash against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

/

Johnny Sexton reacts after kicking the match-winning drop goal during the 2018 Six Nations clash against France at the Stade de France. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

From making his tournament debut against France in 2010, to winning three titles, including the Grand Slam in 2018, Johnny Sexton has enjoyed a long and storied Six Nations career.

On Saturday, Sexton will play his final Six Nations game against England at the Aviva Stadium, as he looks to lead Ireland to their fourth Grand Slam, the first won in Dublin, while the talismanic out-half also has a chance to overtake his former team-mate Ronan O'Gara as the tournament's all-time highest points scorer.

Most Watched

Privacy