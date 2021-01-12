French government give green light for Six Nations opener but doubts remain over visit to Ireland

The French government want more information about the Covid-19 protocols for the Six Nations championship. Photo by Sandra Ruhaut/Sportsfile

The French Minister for Sport will sanction the national team's participation in the opening Six Nations match against Italy in Rome, but is demanding further information before allowing the tournament as a whole to proceed.

Having pulled the plug on the final two rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages this week due to concerns over the UK variant strain of the coronavirus, the government has now turned its attention to the annual Championship which is due to get under way on February 6.

Fabien Galthie's team are due in Dublin on February 14 and that game is now in doubt as a result of today's events. After a meeting with the French Federation, Deputy Minister for Sport Roxana Maracineanu told radio station RMC that the Stadio Olimpico fixture would go ahead. However, she would not confirm that France would be able to fulfil its remaining games.

"On the other hand, the one against Ireland and England, we must really obtain the necessary guarantees from these countries so that they show us that the protocol is as demanding and serious as the one we have in France," she said.

"When there are international meetings, we endanger, in a way, the health of these athletes. So we have to have the guarantees as a means of preserving the health of athletes, and it must be the same in all countries."

The Six Nations is determined to go ahead as planned.

"We are working hard to hold the Championship as scheduled in each country with COVID-19 protocols that have been reinforced from October/November period that saw the successful conclusion of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations and the Autumn Nations Cup," a statement read.

Online Editors