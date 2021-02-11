French doctor says ‘sorry’ as Sexton insists: ‘I won’t take risks’

Johnny Sexton says he is on track to face France on Sunday and insists he will not take any risks to his own health in order to play.

The Irish captain has been the subject of intense focus since he came off with a head injury in last Sunday’s 21-16 loss to Wales.

A French neurosurgeon who previously stood the Ireland captain down for 12 weeks in his role as an independent consultant for the French league yesterday apologised for speculating about Sexton’s history of concussions.

After claiming Sexton has suffered 30 concussions on Tuesday, Dr Jean Francois Chermann said: “I should never have cited this figure without any explanation and I regret the wrong I have done to the player who was my patient and who I respect more than anyone.”

Sexton was annoyed at the breach of trust, adding that he has passed all of the head injury assessments and return-to-play protocols thus far. He will return to training today and will be selected tomorrow unless he shows symptoms of concussion.

“I’m pretty saddened and shocked by the inaccurate reports that were thrown out yesterday,” he said.

“We’ve been here before and it is very frustrating and, for me, totally inappropriate that someone I had seen (six) years ago now felt it appropriate to come out and talk to whoever it was and say those things.

“I’m pretty disappointed but I am so used to it that it’s almost water off a duck’s back for me, but for my wife and mum it’s very upsetting. But that’s the world we live in.

“I just want to focus on this week and the return-to-play and all that.

“If I pass and I’m fit to play then it’s up to the coaches then.”

“I thought there was a patient-doctor confidentiality.

“I’m pretty sure that exists . . . I just can’t get over the fact that someone thought it was appropriate to say things that weren’t even accurate. That’s the most hurtful thing.

“I’m a dad of three and a husband and I’m not going to go and be stupid. I’m not going to risk anything.”

