France's Six Nations clash with Scotland plunged into further doubt as another player tests positive for Covid

France’s Six Nations clash with Scotland has been plunged into further doubt after another French player tested positive for Covid this morning.
Training has been suspended today as further discussions take place with authorities about the fixture, just 24 hours after the game had been given the green light by competition organisers.
A potential outcome now should France be unable to fulfil the fixture is that it is delayed by one week.
Online Editors
Six Nations Premium
Back at the start of January there was a crisis brought on by the number of positive Covid tests which came to the fore after rounds 1 and 2 of the two European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) competitions, with English and French teams reporting high infection rates in their squads.