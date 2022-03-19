France's Antoine Dupont scores his side's third try of the gamw during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France. Picture date: Saturday March 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

France are the 2022 Six Nations champions after their 25-13 win over England at Stade de France.

The dominant French also completed another Grand Slam with victory over Eddie Jones' side.

England settled quickly in an electrifying atmosphere at Stade de France, whereas Les Bleus appeared nervous with flanker Anthony Jelonch and centre Gael Fickou both dropping passes in open play.

France needed to establish a foothold in the contest, and they went ahead through a penalty from full-back Melvyn Jaminet after nine minutes.

England had plenty of possession, but France stung them through a brilliant try sparked by wing Gabin Villiere, and Fickou finished off, making it 8-0 after 15 minutes.

Fly-half Marcus Smith opened England's account through a 19th-minute penalty from 40 metres, but there was an anxious moment for the visitors when wing Jack Nowell collided with an airborne Jaminet, who somersaulted over him and landed awkwardly.

Referee Jaco Peyper decided that no sanction was required in terms of a card, but England came under growing pressure, and a second Jaminet penalty made it 11-3.

Nowell's evening ended in the 26th-minute, though, when he was forced off after appearing to suffer a wrist injury, and Elliot Daly replaced him.

Smith's second penalty kept England in touch, yet they created little in attack and could find no way through the Shaun Edwards-coached French defence.

Read More

Fickou was a dominant defensive figure, and France went up a gear on the stroke of half-time.

England prop Ellis Genge made a stunning try-saving tackle on Les Bleus fly-half Romain Ntamack, but France had momentum and flanker Francois Cros claimed their second try.

Jaminet's conversion opened up an 18-6 interval lead, leaving England with a mountain to climb in the second period.

England needed a quick response, and although they could not capitalise from a close-range lineout after kicking to the corner, their opening try soon arrived.

Centre Joe Marchant weaved his way through France's midfield defence, and with Les Bleus trying to regroup, England spun possession wide and wing Freddie Steward finished superbly in the corner.

Smith landed the touchline conversion, and England were back in the hunt, trailing by just five points.

England enjoyed a dominant third quarter of the game, asking serious questions of France, but Les Bleus delivered a powerful blow 18 minutes from time.

And it was their captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont who came to the party, surging clear after taking number eight Gregory Alldritt's pass and brushing off an attempted Jamie George tackle for his team's third try.

Jaminet converted, leaving England 25-13 adrift and France edging ever closer to a Grand Slam.